Rihanna to Present Savage x Fenty Show Vol. 3

The musician and entrepreneur’s third lingerie fashion show will again be streamed on Amazon Prime Video.

Rihanna's Savage x Fenty Vol. 3
Rihanna on the red carpet for her Savage x Fenty Vol. 2 fashion show. Getty Images for Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2 Presented by Amazon Prime Video

Rihanna is getting ready for her next lingerie fashion show.

The musician and entrepreneur announced on Thursday she is presenting her Savage x Fenty Show Vol. 3 on Sept. 24 on Amazon Prime Video. Rihanna shared the news on her Instagram, sharing a video of herself dressed in various blue lingerie pieces with the caption, “Oh you think you ready?! #SavageXFentyShow Vol. 3”

“Now in its third consecutive year, the highly anticipated fashion experience continues to challenge tradition and redefine sexy,” a statement from Amazon Prime Video said regarding the upcoming fashion show.

The show will include an “all-star lineup of models, stars and performers” to model the lingerie brand’s upcoming collection, however no additional details of which stars are participating have been revealed. In the past, high-profile figures and celebrities who modeled in Rihanna’s lingerie shows included Paris Hilton, Cara Delevingne, Rosalía, Bella Hadid, Demi Moore, Big Sean and Normani, among others, who all appeared in the Savage x Fenty Vol. 2 show last year.

Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty brand has rocked the lingerie industry with its mission of diversity and inclusion in terms of styles, sizes and model casting. The music icon has revolutionized the lingerie fashion show, which was originally popularized by Victoria’s Secret, and proved that a show of that nature can be empowering, entertaining and provocative in a post-#MeToo era.

Following the show’s premiere, the Savage x Fenty Vol. 3 collection will be available to shop through the Amazon Fashion store and on the brand’s website. The collection is said to feature “strong lines that trace contours of the body and unconventional silhouettes that push the boundaries of individuality to bring out the baddie in everybody.”

READ MORE HERE: 

A Look Back at Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty Vol. 2 Fashion Show 

Why Rihanna’s Fenty Fashion Label Is Taking a Pause 

Rihanna Debuts Fenty Eau de Parfum 

