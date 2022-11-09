Rihanna Opens ‘Savage x Fenty: Vol. 4’ With Floral Fantasia Inspiration in Embellished Lingerie

Rihanna’s “Savage x Fenty: Vol. 4” debuted Tuesday on Prime Video, and the pop star unveiled a lingerie floral fashion fantasy for her latest video project.

The Savage x Fenty founder opened the show in a blue and black lace corset with flowers adorning her right bra strap. The corset coordinated with a pair of black panties and black dotted tights. She also wore a sheer black cover-up adorned with voluminous flowers on the ruffled sleeves.

She accessorized with a pair of sheer black gloves and colorful gemstone statement earrings.

For makeup, Rihanna went for a dramatic look, including heavy blush, a golden bronze lip and bright gold eyeshadow. For hair, she had it done in a voluminous curly style.

The highly anticipated “Savage x Fenty: Volume 4” also has numerous stars, including Anitta, Burna Boy, Maxwell, Bell Poarch, Cara Delevingne, Irina Shayk, Joan Smalls, Johnny Depp, Kornbread, Lilly Singh, Precious Lee, Rickey Thompson, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Simu Liu, Taraji P. Henson, Taylour Paige, Winston Duke and Zack Miko.

Rihanna in “Savage x Fenty: Vol. 4.”

This show also marked the launch of Savage x Fenty’s sports collection, led by newly appointed executive design director Adam Selman. The new line features lingerie-inspired detailing, low and medium-impact bras, high-waisted leggings and a bodysuit.

In addition to her latest Savage x Fenty collection, Rihanna released her first solo song since 2016, “Lift Me Up” for “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” the sequel to 2018’s “Black Panther.” She is also set to perform at the 2023 Super Bowl.

“Savage x Fenty Vol. 4” was executive-produced and creative-directed by Rihanna. The video project is now available to stream exclusively on Prime Video. This marks the fourth consecutive year of Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty show. The collection is available to shop on the Amazon Fashion Store and Savagex.com.