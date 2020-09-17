Rihanna is gearing up for her second Savage x Fenty lingerie fashion show with Amazon Prime.

In an Instagram post Thursday, the musician revealed she’s debuting the Savage x Fenty Vol. 2 show on the streaming service, posting a behind-the-scenes video of herself at the Los Angeles Convention Center in a face mask and shield with a caption reading, “It’s going down Oct. 2 on @amazonprimevideo!”

The video includes the list of the show’s performers, which includes Travis Scott, Rosalía, Miguel, Bad Bunny, Roddy Rich and other musicians.

Rihanna also revealed a lengthy list of stars who will be featured in the show, including Lizzo, Demi Moore, Cara Delevingne, Bella Hadid, Willow Smith, Big Sean, Normani, Paris Hilton, Erika Jayne and Paloma Elsesser, among others.

The upcoming Amazon Prime show comes after Rihanna’s highly acclaimed lingerie fashion show in September 2019, when she cast a diverse group of models and performers to debut Savage x Fenty’s second collection. The event was a modernized take on the lingerie fashion show — which was popularized by the embattled Victoria’s Secret — and proved that a show of this kind can be empowering, entertaining and provocative in the post-#MeToo era.

While Rihanna has yet to reveal more specifics on the Savage x Fenty Vol. 2 show, it’s expected that she will follow the ethos of inclusivity and diversity she’s brought to her lingerie brand and other fashion and beauty businesses.

Watch the teaser video here:

