Rihanna Wears Loewe for Super Bowl Halftime Performance in Glendale, Arizona

LONDON — It’s Riri in Loewe red.

Rihanna may have changed her mind multiple times before performing at the Super Bowl halftime show — as of Thursday there were 39 versions of the set list — but she knew exactly which brands she wanted to wear: Loewe and Messika.

After seven years of tending to her Fenty brand, and welcoming a baby son with partner A$AP Rocky last May, Rihanna returned to the live stage at the Super Bowl halftime show wearing a bespoke boiler suit with a red bodysuit and breastplate by the British designer Jonathan Anderson.

The boiler suit was accessorised with three vintage diamond brooches from Joseph Saidian & Sons.

Rihanna also wore a pair of low sneakers from the MM6 Maison Margiela and Salomon collaboration.

Halfway through the performance, she added another layer — a floor length puffer coat with matching gloves from Alaia.

Rihanna’s Messika diamonds shined as she wore a red watch with an encrusted bezel.

The singer has previously worn Loewe Paula’s Ibiza sunglasses, but never a full ready-to-wear look collection publicly outside of fashion magazine shoots.

Riri red: The singer wore head to toe Loewe. Variety via Getty Images

The red number seemed to take inspiration from Loewe’s spring 2022 collection which featured a red turtleneck dress with a transparent red bodyplate in the middle of the chest and billowy silhouettes.

Rihanna performed at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, in front of a global audience estimated to be 100 million.

In her pre-game press conference with Apple Music Radio on Feb. 9, Rihanna did not reveal what she planned to wear, but she did talk about her priorities for the show.

Asked if she planned to incorporate any elements of Caribbean culture, the Barbadian singer said she’d be “representing for immigrants, representing for my country Barbados, representing for Black women everywhere. I think that’s really important. It’s key for people to see the possibilities, and I’m honored to be here doing this, this year.”