Rihanna and Her Pregnancy Bump Star in a New Louis Vuitton Campaign

MUSICAL NOTE: It looks like major celebrities will be part of Pharrell Williams’ vision as Louis Vuitton’s new men’s creative director.

His first campaign for the French brand stars Rihanna, and it debuted Thursday on a giant billboard on the Seine-facing side of the Musée d’Orsay in Paris.

The music star wears a leather shirt in a pixellated Damier check that is only partially buttoned, exposing her pregnancy bump.

Her arms are laden with leather goods in Vuitton’s signature monogram, but in a range of primary colors, including red, yellow and green.

Williams posed in front of the billboard and posted it on Instagram, where he counts 14.6 million followers. The caption reads, “Louis Vuitton Men, Spring-Summer 2024.” It quickly amassed more than 77,000 likes.

Contacted by WWD, a Vuitton spokeswoman confirmed there is a new campaign featuring Rihanna, but declined to provide other details or images.

Williams is scheduled to unveil his first collection for the luxury powerhouse on June 20, the opening day of Paris Men’s Fashion Week.

The eagerly awaited event is expected to be a highlight of the menswear showcase, scheduled to run through June 25.

According to sources, the display will unfurl on the Pont Neuf bridge that starts at the foot of Vuitton’s Paris headquarters.

The appointment of the U.S. musician at Vuitton cemented its positioning as a “cultural” brand, and marked the first major decision by Pietro Beccari since he took over as chairman and chief executive officer of Louis Vuitton on Feb. 1.

The position had been left unfilled since the untimely death of William’s predecessor, Virgil Abloh, in November 2021.