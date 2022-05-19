Rihanna Gives Birth to Her First Baby

Rihanna has welcomed her first child.

According to multiple outlets, the artist and entrepreneur gave birth to a son in Los Angeles on May 13. The baby is Rihanna’s first with her boyfriend A$AP Rocky.

Over the last few months, the singer-turned-fashion designer has been seen in some of her most fashion-forward outfits as of late, wearing looks by Off-White, The Attico, Stella McCartney, Valentino and more.

While it seems many celebrities tend to hide or shield their baby bumps, Rihanna fully embraced her growing belly by wearing crop tops and more revealing pieces that showed off her body.

Rihanna first announced she was expecting her first child in January, when images debuting her baby bump as she and A$AP Rocky walked hand-in-hand in New York City were posted online. The photograph was taken by famous street-style photographer Diggzy.

The couple have been linked romantically since December 2020, when multiple outlets reported that the two were going on dates, though the two musicians have been close friends for many years.

It was finally confirmed in May 2021 that the two were dating in an interview A$AP Rocky did with GQ, describing her as the “love of [his] life.”

The two have known each other for at least a decade now, since they collaborated on a song together in 2012 called “Cockiness (Love It).” The following year, A$AP joined Rihanna on her “Diamonds World Tour.”

In 2013, she was also featured as the rapper’s muse and love interest in his hit song “Fashion Killa,” in which the pair walk around and explore New York City and its boutiques in stylish and over-the-top ensembles. Rihanna wears a floor-length, long-sleeve, zebra-striped, sequin dress by Tom Ford throughout the video, while A$AP wore Supreme and DKNY.

Since they started dating, the couple has had some of the most fashionable street-style moments to date, from appearances at the 2021 Met Gala, where she wore Balenciaga and he wore Eli Russell Linnetz, to taking on Milan and Paris Fashion Week, to simply sitting on a fire escape in New York City.

