More details are trickling in about the Savage x Fenty show tonight at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

The brand’s second show, which will stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video worldwide on Sept. 20, will feature such performers as Halsey along with hip-hop stars Migos, DJ Khaled, Big Sean, A$AP Ferg, Fat Joe, Fabolous and Tierra Whack, who will perform during the runway show highlighting the fall 2019 collection.

Starting today, for the first time, Savage x Fenty, Rihanna’s intimate apparel collection will be available on Amazon Fashion. The collection features embellished details and ranges in size from 32A to 42H, and XS to 3X.

The fashion show will feature a combination of models, actors and dancers, including Alek Wek, Cara Delevingne, Christian Combs, Joan Smalls, Laverne Cox, and 21 Savage, among others.

As reported, the show is called for 9 p.m. and starts promptly at 9:30 p.m. Photography isn’t allowed inside the venue, and phones will be locked in cases that will be given to showgoers.

