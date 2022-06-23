×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday's Digital Daily: June 23, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Givenchy Men’s Spring 2023

Fashion

Saks Gears Up for Busy Hamptons Summer

Fashion

Chanel Will Stage a Fashion Show in Dakar, Senegal

Riley Keough Celebrates ‘The Terminal List’ in Gold Liquid Lamine Saint Laurent Dress

The actress joined costars Chris Pratt, Constance Wu, Patrick Schwarzenegger and more on the red carpet.

Riley Keough at the premiere of
Patrick Schwarzenegger at the premiere of
Constance Wu at the premiere of
Chris Pratt at the premiere of
Tyner Rushing at the premiere of
View ALL 9 Photos

Riley Keough celebrated her upcoming TV show “The Terminal List” in a standout Saint Laurent look.

The actress, who is Elvis and Priscilla Presley’s granddaughter, attended the premiere of the Amazon Prime Video series Wednesday night in Los Angeles wearing a Saint Laurent look designed by creative director Anthony Vaccarello. Keough walked the red carpet wearing a gold jersey liquid lamine dress with a crisscross design and gathered waist with a black floral embellishment. She paired the look with the design house’s Smoking Clutch and Kidd Boots.

Keough joined costars Chris Pratt, Constance Wu, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Taylor Kitsch and others on the red carpet. Wu also left her mark on the red carpet wearing a gold sequin-embellished gown.

Riley Keough at the premiere of The Terminal List at the Directors Guild of America on June 22nd, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Riley Keough in Saint Laurent at the premiere of “The Terminal List.” Michael Buckner for Variety

The actress, known best for her roles in the films “Zola” and “American Honey,” has had several memorable red carpet moments recently as she’s joined the cast of the upcoming “Elvis” film on its press tour. Keough has attended multiple screenings and press events over the last month wearing looks from Chanel, Saint Laurent and other designers.

“The Terminal List” debuts on Amazon Prime Video on July 1. The action series follows an army lieutenant as he takes it upon himself to investigate the mysterious circumstances surrounding the death of his entire platoon.

Photos From “The Terminal List” Premiere 

READ MORE HERE: 

Riley Keough on Directing, Nepotism and Crying During ‘Elvis’ 

Styling Chloe Hartstein Talks Olivia DeJonge’s ‘Elvis’ Press Tour Fashion 

Baz Luhrmann’s ‘Elvis’ Movie’s Costumes Are Designed by Prada, Miu Miu 

Riley Keough Celebrates ‘The Terminal List’

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Riley Keough Celebrates ‘The Terminal List’

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Riley Keough Celebrates ‘The Terminal List’

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Riley Keough Celebrates ‘The Terminal List’

Hot Summer Bags

Riley Keough Celebrates ‘The Terminal List’

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Riley Keough Celebrates ‘The Terminal List’

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Riley Keough Celebrates ‘The Terminal List’

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Riley Keough Celebrates ‘The Terminal List’

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Riley Keough Celebrates ‘The Terminal List’

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Riley Keough Celebrates ‘The Terminal List’

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Riley Keough Celebrates ‘The Terminal List’

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Riley Keough Celebrates ‘The Terminal List’

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Riley Keough Celebrates ‘The Terminal List’

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Riley Keough Celebrates ‘The Terminal List’

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Riley Keough Celebrates ‘The Terminal List’

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Riley Keough Celebrates ‘The Terminal List’

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Riley Keough Celebrates ‘The Terminal List’

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Riley Keough Celebrates ‘The Terminal List’

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Riley Keough Celebrates ‘The Terminal List’

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Riley Keough Celebrates ‘The Terminal List’

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Riley Keough Celebrates ‘The Terminal List’

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Riley Keough Celebrates ‘The Terminal List’

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Riley Keough Celebrates ‘The Terminal List’

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Riley Keough Celebrates ‘The Terminal List’

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Riley Keough Celebrates ‘The Terminal List’

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Riley Keough Celebrates ‘The Terminal List’

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Riley Keough Celebrates ‘The Terminal List’

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Riley Keough Celebrates ‘The Terminal List’

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Riley Keough Celebrates ‘The Terminal List’

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Riley Keough Celebrates ‘The Terminal List’

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Riley Keough Celebrates ‘The Terminal List’

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Riley Keough Celebrates ‘The Terminal List’

Video: How the 2020 Golden Globes Ambassadors Get Ready for the Show

Riley Keough Celebrates ‘The Terminal List’

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Riley Keough Celebrates ‘The Terminal List’

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Riley Keough Celebrates ‘The Terminal List’

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Riley Keough Celebrates ‘The Terminal List’

Video: Get an Inside Look at The Nutcracker's Ballet Costumes

Riley Keough Celebrates ‘The Terminal List’

Video: Inside Catbird, the Brooklyn Jewelry Phenomenon

Riley Keough Celebrates ‘The Terminal List’

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Riley Keough Celebrates ‘The Terminal List’

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Riley Keough Celebrates ‘The Terminal List’

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Riley Keough Celebrates ‘The Terminal List’

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Riley Keough Celebrates ‘The Terminal List’

Video: Inside Jen Atkin's Ouai Haircare

Paris Hilton

Video: Paris Hilton: From Branding Powerhouse to Tech Investor

Riley Keough Celebrates ‘The Terminal List’

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Riley Keough Celebrates ‘The Terminal List’

Video: 'Hustlers' Costume Designer Mitchell Travers Gives An Inside Look at the 'Sportswear' From the Film

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad