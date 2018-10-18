BEAUTY TO GO: In luxury’s latest collaboration, German luggage-maker Rimowa and Australian beauty brand Aesop have joined forces on a limited-edition project, which shares both brands’ sleek sense and prestige positioning. It launches on Oct. 26.

“I have always admired Aesop as a brand, both for the quality of their products, and their overall design aesthetic, from packaging to stores,” wrote Alexandre Arnault, Rimowa’s chief executive officer, on his Instagram page. “Ever since my first day at Rimowa, I have wanted to do something together. Today is the day.

“Happy and proud to launch our first aluminum travel kit!” he continued.

Dubbed the Köln Travel Kit, it was inspired by the Rimowa Travel Humidor. The case contains nine products ­— for the skin, hair, body and teeth — and comes replete with the brand’s moniker embossed.

Inside are Aesop’s Classic Shampoo and Conditioner, Geranium Leaf Body Balm, Parsley Seed Anti-Oxidant Serum, Mouthwash and Toothpaste, among other items. The kit will retail for 350 euros in France, and will be sold in select Aesop and Rimowa stores, plus online.

Rimowa is part of the LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton portfolio.