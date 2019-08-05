Rimowa-1

Rimowa is headed underground. The high-end luggage brand has linked with the Metropolitan Transit Authority to issue branded MetroCards within New York City’s subway system.

Some 250,000 MetroCards featuring the label’s signature corrugated-surface suitcases will be available at select subway stations across Manhattan and Brooklyn.

Rimowa’s chief executive officer Alexandre Arnault said the brand, “Continues to innovate and partner with like-minded people to showcase the creativity and heritage of the brand.

“Through our partnership with the MTA, Rimowa-branded MetroCards will appear all throughout the city. New York is a city our brand has a strong tie with, and we are excited for the MetroCard and the commuters of New York to embody our campaign’s concept that, ‘No one builds a legacy by standing still.’”

The move is in line with Arnault’s marketing vision for Rimowa — the first LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton subsidiary to take a firm stance against print advertising. The label has heavily invested in digital platforms while also focusing on interactive, outdoor advertisements in global metro areas.

