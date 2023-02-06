×
Rimowa Teams With Palace on Limited-edition Suitcase

Featuring the artwork of a dystopic desert landscape, the reimagined luxury travel icon will hit stores on Feb. 10.

Rimowa x Palace collaboration
Rimowa x Palace collaboration Courtesy

The LVMH-owned German luxury suitcase-maker Rimowa is teaming with London-based cult brand Palace for the first time on a limited-edition suitcase. It will drop on Feb. 10, across both brands’ stores worldwide, online and at Dover Street Market London and Los Angeles.

The Palace x Rimowa Original Cabin Desert suitcase
The Palace x Rimowa Original Cabin Desert suitcase Courtesy

The collaboration resulted in 500 of Rimowa’s Original Cabin style being covered in the artwork of a dystopic desert landscape designed by the team at Palace. The artwork depicts a nomadic figure walking toward a chrome monolith, appearing to be watched over by a sand sculpture of a woman.

The interior of the Palace x Rimowa Original Cabin Desert suitcase is covered with a seamless “infinity” logo artwork that represents both brands’ “shared value of creating quality and long-lasting products.”

The Palace x Rimowa Original Cabin Desert suitcase
The Palace x Rimowa Original Cabin Desert suitcase. Courtesy

Emelie De Vitis, chief marketing officer at Rimowa, said the collaboration came about because “there’s a sense of community and mobility at the center of both brands.”

“Beyond that, we both like to push the status quo, sometimes in unconventional ways. This collaboration is an expression of this way of thinking, where a Rimowa suitcase is a canvas to a bold artistic vision,” she added.

The team at Palace said that “Rimowa makes the best luggage out and it was a treat to get weird on such a beautifully made luxury product. We started with this surreal airbrushed image and applied it to the product, mixing artwork that conjured up old rave flyers with an emblem of classic luxury design. The end result is irreverent and fun and beautiful and we love it.”

The launch of the suitcase will be accompanied by a short film featuring members of the Palace skate team, Rory Milanes and Charlie Birch.

Both brands are experts in creating hyped collaborations. Most recently, Palace launched viral collaborations with Gucci, Calvin Klein and Tour de France Femmes.

Rimowa, meanwhile, has been gaining fashion cred since joining the LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton family and has issued high-profile collaborations with Dior, Fendi, Moncler, Porsche and Supreme.

