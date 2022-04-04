Rimowa and Porsche to Release Handheld Case

Rimowa and Porsche have collaborated on a limited-edition handheld case, “Pepita,” launching April 21.

“The collaboration between Rimowa and Porsche felt like a natural fit on so many levels,” Emelie De Vitis, chief marketing officer of Rimowa, told WWD in an exclusive statement. “As two heritage German companies, we share a rich history that has been defined by our iconic designs and technical innovation. We are also firm believers in the value of functionality and always seek to place it at the forefront of every creation.”

The “Hand-Carry Case Pepita,” priced at 2,250 euros, is made in Cologne, Germany, using grooved aluminum, designed with the original Porsche 911 in mind. Adorned with a Porsche crest from the ‘60s, details pay homage to the car manufacturer. It’s travel-ready, shaped to fit inside a Porsche trunk and includes TSA-approved locks.

There are “black leather straps attached by polished crest-shaped holders that echo the hood straps used to close the front trunk on historic Porsche cars…Inside, it continues with houndstooth Pepita fabric, an X-strap resembling a seatbelt, and a yellow instructional label similar to that found in a Porsche trunk,” continued De Vitis.

“Hand-Carry Case Pepita” Courtesy of Rimowa

“When we embarked upon this collaboration, we wanted to ensure that both of our most emblematic designs were integrated,” she added. “Over the course of two years we worked hard to super-charge the piece with as many visual cues as possible so that Porsche aficionados and Rimowa lovers alike would delight in discovering them. This process even took us to a secret location in Germany that was packed with the most amazing collection of vintage and modern Porsche cars I have ever seen.”

Only 911 cases have been produced, available online, at Rimowa stores and Porsche dealerships worldwide. The companies are hosting a private event in Los Angeles this week to celebrate the partnership.