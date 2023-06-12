Ring Concierge Angles for New Growth With First-ever CMO Hire

Ring Concierge, the growing direct-to-consumer label of engagement rings and other fine jewelry styles, has hired its first chief marketing officer.

Neda Whitney, former senior vice president and head of marketing for Christie’s in the Americas, is joining the company.

Whitney also worked at Spring Studios, Huge, and at ad agency R/GA, where she worked with clients including Tiffany & Co., L’Oréal and Amazon.

She will be tasked with setting a ground-up strategy for Ring Concierge’s marketing and communications activities.

Ring Concierge’s founder and chief executive officer Nicole Wegman said: “We are thrilled to welcome Neda, an accomplished marketing executive with an impressive track record in creating innovative marketing moments that engage both Millennial audiences and luxury consumers around the world.

“We’ve found successful marketing at Ring Concierge requires constant innovation and a willingness to push the envelope, both of which Neda regularly displayed throughout her career. As Ring Concierge continues to scale as one of the fastest growing fine jewelry brands in the U.S., marketing will play an increasingly central role in broadening our reach, appeal and impact.”

The executive added that it’s her goal for Ring Concierge, which she founded in 2013, to become one of the largest privately held jewelry companies in the U.S. The company is still privately owned and has not taken outside investment, it said.

Ring Concierge currently employs a staff of 60 and maintains two physical retail stores, both located in Manhattan. The brand said that year-over-year sales in 2022 grew 104 percent.

Whitney added of her appointment: “The opportunity to share Nicole’s female-founded vision for Ring Concierge, designing timeless fine jewelry pieces without brand-name markups, aligns perfectly with my passions as a marketer. As CMO, I look forward to working alongside her and the fantastic New York City-based team to expand that growth and take Ring Concierge to the next level through innovative marketing solutions and data-driven brand experiences.”