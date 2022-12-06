Rita Ora Channels Reptilian Inspiration With Scale-like Face Prosthetics and Seashell Bralette at British Fashion Awards

Rita Ora arrived on the red carpet for the 2022 British Fashion Awards on Monday in London turning up the heat in her statement-red look.

For the annual event celebrating both U.K. and international fashion talent, the singer wore a fiery-red seashell bra top with two heart-shaped clasps, a matching bikini bottom and a sheer red overlay by Nensi Dojaka.

Rita Ora at the 2022 British Fashion Awards in London. Adam Duke/WWD

Ora’s look was from Nensi Dojaka’s spring 2023 collection. The collection drew inspiration from a book of French graphic designer Jean-Paul Goude’s work. Both Dojaka and Ora are of Albanian descent.

Ora coordinated the look with red-heeled sandals from Aquazzura.

For makeup, Ora went for a striking aesthetic. Her lipstick was a classic berry pink, and she accentuated her eyes with heavy mascara and eye shadow with pink, red and purple hues.

Rita Ora at the 2022 British Fashion Awards. Getty Images for BFC

But what really stood out in the whole look was her use of facial prosthetics. Her eyebrows were dyed bleach blond, and she added scale-like prosthetics that closely mirrored her skin tone.

The singer has had her share of standout red carpet moments this year. In November, she wore another sheer look with a Jacquemus dress to attend the Glamour U.K. Women of the Year Awards, where she took home the award for Entertainer of the Year.

The 2022 British Fashion Awards helps raise the profile and funds the British Fashion Council Foundation charity, which awards scholarships, grants and mentoring to aspiring and rising designers. Jamaican actress Jodie Turner-Smith hosted this year’s event, which honored Pierpaolo Piccioli of Valentino, S.S. Daley, Wales Bonner, Jefferson Hack, Bella Hadid, Yvon Chouinard, Katie Grand and Burberry.