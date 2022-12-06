×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: December 6, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Prada Sets Management Succession Plan

Eye

Social Activism Dominates the Night at Fashion Awards 2022

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Gucci to Hold Cruise 2024 Show in South Korea

Rita Ora Channels Reptilian Inspiration With Scale-like Face Prosthetics and Seashell Bralette at British Fashion Awards

The singer has had her share of standout red carpet moments this year.

Rita Ora attending the Fashion Awards 2022 held at the Royal Albert Hall, Kensington Gore, London. Picture date: Monday December 5, 2022. (Photo by Ian West/PA Images via Getty Images)
Liam Payne
Ellie Bamber
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley
Jean-Paul Gaultier
View ALL 41 Photos

Rita Ora arrived on the red carpet for the 2022 British Fashion Awards on Monday in London turning up the heat in her statement-red look.

For the annual event celebrating both U.K. and international fashion talent, the singer wore a fiery-red seashell bra top with two heart-shaped clasps, a matching bikini bottom and a sheer red overlay by Nensi Dojaka.

Rita Ora
Rita Ora at the 2022 British Fashion Awards in London. Adam Duke/WWD

Ora’s look was from Nensi Dojaka’s spring 2023 collection. The collection drew inspiration from a book of French graphic designer Jean-Paul Goude’s work. Both Dojaka and Ora are of Albanian descent.

Related Galleries

Ora coordinated the look with red-heeled sandals from Aquazzura.

For makeup, Ora went for a striking aesthetic. Her lipstick was a classic berry pink, and she accentuated her eyes with heavy mascara and eye shadow with pink, red and purple hues.

LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 05: Rita Ora attends The Fashion Awards 2022 at the Royal Albert Hall on December 05, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/BFC/Getty Images for BFC)
Rita Ora at the 2022 British Fashion Awards. Getty Images for BFC

But what really stood out in the whole look was her use of facial prosthetics. Her eyebrows were dyed bleach blond, and she added scale-like prosthetics that closely mirrored her skin tone.

The singer has had her share of standout red carpet moments this year. In November, she wore another sheer look with a Jacquemus dress to attend the Glamour U.K. Women of the Year Awards, where she took home the award for Entertainer of the Year.

The 2022 British Fashion Awards helps raise the profile and funds the British Fashion Council Foundation charity, which awards scholarships, grants and mentoring to aspiring and rising designers. Jamaican actress Jodie Turner-Smith hosted this year’s event, which honored Pierpaolo Piccioli of Valentino, S.S. Daley, Wales Bonner, Jefferson Hack, Bella Hadid, Yvon Chouinard, Katie Grand and Burberry.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Rita Ora Does Facial Reptilian Prosthetics at British Fashion Awards

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Rita Ora Does Facial Reptilian Prosthetics at British Fashion Awards

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Rita Ora Does Facial Reptilian Prosthetics at British Fashion Awards

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Rita Ora Does Facial Reptilian Prosthetics at British Fashion Awards

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Rita Ora Does Facial Reptilian Prosthetics at British Fashion Awards

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Rita Ora Does Facial Reptilian Prosthetics at British Fashion Awards

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Rita Ora Does Facial Reptilian Prosthetics at British Fashion Awards

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Rita Ora Does Facial Reptilian Prosthetics at British Fashion Awards

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Rita Ora Does Facial Reptilian Prosthetics at British Fashion Awards

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Rita Ora Does Facial Reptilian Prosthetics at British Fashion Awards

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Rita Ora Does Facial Reptilian Prosthetics at British Fashion Awards

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Rita Ora Does Facial Reptilian Prosthetics at British Fashion Awards

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Rita Ora Does Facial Reptilian Prosthetics at British Fashion Awards

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Rita Ora Does Facial Reptilian Prosthetics at British Fashion Awards

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Rita Ora Does Facial Reptilian Prosthetics at British Fashion Awards

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Rita Ora Does Facial Reptilian Prosthetics at British Fashion Awards

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Rita Ora Does Facial Reptilian Prosthetics at British Fashion Awards

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Rita Ora Does Facial Reptilian Prosthetics at British Fashion Awards

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Rita Ora Does Facial Reptilian Prosthetics at British Fashion Awards

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Rita Ora Does Facial Reptilian Prosthetics at British Fashion Awards

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Rita Ora Does Facial Reptilian Prosthetics at British Fashion Awards

Hot Summer Bags

Rita Ora Does Facial Reptilian Prosthetics at British Fashion Awards

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Rita Ora Does Facial Reptilian Prosthetics at British Fashion Awards

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Rita Ora Does Facial Reptilian Prosthetics at British Fashion Awards

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Rita Ora Does Facial Reptilian Prosthetics at British Fashion Awards

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Rita Ora Does Facial Reptilian Prosthetics at British Fashion Awards

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Rita Ora Does Facial Reptilian Prosthetics at British Fashion Awards

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Rita Ora Does Facial Reptilian Prosthetics at British Fashion Awards

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Rita Ora Does Facial Reptilian Prosthetics at British Fashion Awards

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Rita Ora Does Facial Reptilian Prosthetics at British Fashion Awards

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Rita Ora Does Facial Reptilian Prosthetics at British Fashion Awards

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Rita Ora Does Facial Reptilian Prosthetics at British Fashion Awards

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Rita Ora Does Facial Reptilian Prosthetics at British Fashion Awards

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Rita Ora Does Facial Reptilian Prosthetics at British Fashion Awards

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Rita Ora Does Facial Reptilian Prosthetics at British Fashion Awards

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Rita Ora Does Facial Reptilian Prosthetics at British Fashion Awards

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Rita Ora Does Facial Reptilian Prosthetics at British Fashion Awards

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Rita Ora Does Facial Reptilian Prosthetics at British Fashion Awards

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Rita Ora Does Facial Reptilian Prosthetics at British Fashion Awards

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Rita Ora Does Facial Reptilian Prosthetics at British Fashion Awards

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Rita Ora Does Facial Reptilian Prosthetics at British Fashion Awards

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Rita Ora Does Facial Reptilian Prosthetics at British Fashion Awards

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad