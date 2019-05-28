Germany jewelry maker Thomas Sabo, has revealed British pop star Rita Ora as the company’s global brand ambassador from July onward.

The firm, which is based in southern Germany but has around 300 stores worldwide and sells to a further 2,800 retailers in 75 countries, has contracted Ora for two years. Although the singer officially begins her work with the jewelry line when the fall-winter collections come out, Ora posted a thank you note on Instagram on May 25, after she wore what she described as Thomas Sabo custom jewelry at a show a few days earlier in Cardiff, Wales.

A woman of many talents — Ora sings, presents and acts — the Kosovo-born star has also been flexing her design skills recently, and these seem to have proven particularly popular in Germany. In 2014, Ora collaborated with Adidas and this year, she will co-design a capsule footwear collection for German shoe retailer Deichmann. She also recently signed on as brand ambassador for German fashion label Escada, and customized a signature handbag for it. There is potential for Ora to collaborate on design with Thomas Sabo, too, during the latter part of the contract, but nothing is confirmed.

Thomas Sabo is no stranger to celebrity representation either. The brand’s first “face” was Katy Perry in 2011 and she was followed by the likes of Poppy Delevingne, Georgia May Jagger and German pro-tennis player Sabine Lisicki, as well as, more recently, support from various influencers in their own markets. The company has also worked with Formula 1 driver Nico Rosberg and the violinist David Garrett on its men’s jewelry and watches.