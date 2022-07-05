×
Rita Ora Wears Flapper-inspired Elie Saab Dress for ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ London Premiere

Rita Ora dazzled on the red carpet for the "Thor: Love and Thunder" premiere in London.

Rita Ora dazzled on the red carpet Tuesday for the “Thor: Love and Thunder” premiere in London.

The British singer accompanied her boyfriend, Taika Waititi, at the Odeon Luxe in Leicester Square wearing a look by Elie Saab. The dress, which is from the label’s spring 2022 couture collection, was a long-sleeve gown embroidered with jewels and sequins and fringe detailing. It also featured a plunging neckline and a high thigh slit.

She wore her hair up in a high bun to show off her drop earrings and platform sandal heels. She is usually styled by Karen Langley.

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 05: Rita Ora attends the UK Gala Screening of Marvel Studios' Thor: Love and Thunder at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on July 05, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Disney)
Rita Ora attends the U.K. screening of Marvel Studios’ “Thor: Love and Thunder “at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square. Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images f

Earlier this week, Ora was making her rounds in Paris Couture Week, attending events and shows for labels like Schiaparelli.

The premiere for the film also saw its A-list cast members such as Natalie Portman and Tessa Thompson in attendance, while other celebrities such as Serena Williams and Regé-Jean Page also made appearances.

“Thor: Love and Thunder,” the latest film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, marks Portman’s return to the franchise, reprising her role as Jane Foster, who turns into the female version of Thor. Her last appearance was in the 2013 movie “Thor: The Dark World.”

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 05: Rita Ora and Taika Waititi attend the UK Gala screening of "Thor: Love and Thunder" on July 05, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images)
Rita Ora and Taika Waititi at the U.K. screening of “Thor: Love and Thunder.” Getty Images

The movie also mark’s Waititi’s second time directing a “Thor” film, with the last one being “Thor: Ragnarok” in 2017, which was met with critical acclaim and commercial success. It became the highest-grossing film of the “Thor” movies.

The film will premiere in theaters starting July 8.

