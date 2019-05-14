EUROPEAN FLAIR: Rixo, the buzzy London-based label known for its printed, vintage-inspired pieces, is bringing British and French style together with its new summer capsule, created in collaboration with French influencer Sabina Socol.

The contemporary label, which has already had success of its own on Instagram and has built a highly engaged community based off of its eye-catching patterns and accessible price points, sees influencer partnerships as a way to work more closely with friends of the brand, and “show customers another side of Rixo.”

In this case, Socol, who bonded with designers Henrietta Rix and Orlagh McCloskey over their mutual love of all things vintage, is bringing out a more elegant, muted side of the brand with romantic floral patterns and soft pastels dominating the collection of satin slipdresses, jumpsuits and minidresses done in a brighter animal-print jacquard.

The line also includes a charming feather-trimmed, velvet tote and a small range of separates, such as crop tops in the ditsy florals from the collection and corduroy pants — as the label has been growing beyond its signature printed dresses to separates, accessories and swimwear.

The range will be sold exclusively on the brand’s e-commerce platform, at its new King’s Road pop-up in London and at Galeries Lafayette’s new concept space on the Champs-Élysées.

The move shows the brand’s focus on building an international audience outside its home of the U.K., where Rixo dresses are already well-established as staples in young women’s closets and can regularly be spotted at weddings, events and other celebrations.

“We definitely see Rixo as an international brand. Our e-commerce already ships globally and we’re currently now stocked by over 100 wholesale partners across the world, France being one of our key markets, It’s usually in our top 10 in terms of demand on our own e-commerce,” said Rix, adding that growing the brand’s own sales channels is another priority.

The brand has hosted numerous pop-ups in the last few years, transforming spaces on Carnaby Street, Covent Garden and most recently King’s Road into colorful havens filled with one-of-a-kind flea market finds and hosting events to meet customers in person.

“We launched Rixo on our own e-commerce first, so our own channels have always been an area of focus for us from the beginning,” added Rix. “We’ve had an amazing response from customers for the King’s Road pop-up store. From the feedback we’ve heard so far they’ve enjoyed being immersed in our world, shopping our pieces in our own space, as well as being part of the experiences and events we’ve held there. Our next event will be a ‘Meet the Rixo Founders’ fireside that we are holding for our customers as a tell-all about how we self-funded and built the brand from our living room, as well as a sneak peek of what’s to come.”

Prices range from 195 pounds to 295 pounds.