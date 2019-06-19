Indochino has inked an exclusive, multiyear deal with top NBA draft prospect RJ Barrett.

Barrett, a Toronto native and a forward on the Duke Blue Devils as well as the Canadian Senior Men’s National Team, is expected to be among the top five picks in the NBA Draft on Thursday. He is the son of Rowan Barrett who played professionally in Europe and South America.

Under the terms of the deal with Indochino, Barrett will be featured in the company’s campaigns and the brand will create an exclusive RJ Barrett collection of custom apparel and customizations that will be released to coincide with his expected season debut in the NBA for the 2019-20 season.

He will also wear select looks from Indochino throughout the season and to a number of high-profile events throughout the year. He will kick off the partnership by wearing Indochino to the NBA Draft at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

“The experience of hearing my name called on draft day is one I’ve been working toward my entire life,” said Barrett. “It is the first of many unforgettable moments I hope to have in my NBA career. It’s important to me that my look always reflect the moment and leave a lasting impression. My competitive nature is what I show on the court and Indochino will help me do the same in the style game off the court.”

Drew Green, president and chief executive officer of Indochino, said Barrett “has an opportunity to become a generation-defining NBA star. Not only is he a natural leader, he has the discipline, confidence and determination to succeed on and off the court.…We are proud to align ourselves with the athlete and person RJ has become. He will inspire a new generation of fans to follow their dreams, just as Indochino is inspiring a generation of customers to create their own style.”

Indochino is a Toronto-based men’s custom clothing brand that operates 46 showrooms throughout North America. Suits start at $399 and shirts at $79.