The Attico’s Latest Capsule References R&B Icons Mary J. Blige, TLC

The small capsule introduced for fall 2023 will be celebrated with a party during Paris Fashion Week.

The Attico's "Kick Your Game" capsule.
The Attico's "Kick Your Game" capsule. Courtesy of The Attico

THE ATTICO’S SWAG: As much as the fashion crowd at large right now, The Attico’s Gilda Ambrosio and Giorgia Tordini are obsessed with the ‘90s and they are celebrating some of the decade’s icons in their latest capsule collection for fall 2023.

Dubbed “Kick Your Game,” it pays homage to R&B stars including Mary J Blige, Aaliyah and TLC — their style a mix of high and low, streetwear and glamour.

Comprising ready-to-wear and accessories that capture the zing of that era’s fashion, the collection updates The Attico’s styles, including cargo pants, jerseys and washed-out denim jeans scattered in crystals, as well as tops, frocks, skirts and leggings decked in a multicolored bandana motif.

Playing with contrasting silhouettes, oversize bomber jackets and low-slung baggy pants mingle with skin-baring body-con pieces with cutouts and chainmail or feathery details.

The capsule collection is complemented by accessories, a fast-growing category for The Attico. They include degrade PVC mules with geometric wedges, patent leather pumps and stiletto boots, as well as patent leather trapeze handbags.

After sitting out of the fashion week platform a few seasons ago and adopting a see now, buy now format, Tordini and Ambrosio will celebrate the launch of the capsule collection on Thursday, throwing a bash during Paris Fashion Week. Nicknamed The Attico Club, the event will feature performances and DJ sets by Caroline Polachek and The Blessed Madonna.

The Attico's "Kick Your Game" capsule.
The Attico’s “Kick Your Game” capsule. Courtesy of The Attico

Available starting Wednesday on the brand’s e-commerce platform and at select retailers worldwide, the collection retails for between 230 euros and 2,900 euros for ready-to-wear; 810 euros and 1,270 euros for handbags, and 790 euros to 1,470 euros for shoes.

The brand — which in 2018 received an investment from Remo Ruffini, who acquired a 49 percent stake in the company through a vehicle called Archive Srl, controlled by Ruffini Partecipazioni Holding Srl — has been on a retail and category push as of late.

The designers traveled to New York to open their first temporary pop-up in the city, located in SoHo’s Wooster Street, last September following similar activations at key retailers worldwide. In 2021 the brand introduced its first handbag collection, expanding its accessories range; approached the world of streetwear with the “Life at Large” collection; launched beachwear, and unveiled the “Superattico” capsule of 14 evening outfits during Milan Fashion Week.

