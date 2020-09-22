The Green Carpet Fashion Awards has secured a Hollywood actor and Academy Award nominee to present the opening and closing of the YouTube broadcast of this year’s edition.

Robert Downey Jr. will host the 2020 edition of the award ceremony, which will be broadcast globally on the YouTube channel of the Fashion Channel on Oct. 10, with the U.K., Italy, Germany and Austria on Oct. 25 following the Sky premiere in those territories.

Downey is the founder of FootPrint Coalition, an initiative to use AI technology against pollution, and mission-aligned with the awards.

“This event is innovative, and solution-based, so I’m excited to be a part of its premiere,” stated Downey.

The awards for the last three years were held at the tail end of Milan Fashion Week, but this year, as reported, they will be filmed and use special effects and augmented reality from Northhouse Studio. They will be directed by Grammy-nominated Giorgio Testi, who has worked with bands and artists from Oasis, Rolling Stones and The Killers to Sting, Amy Winehouse, Adele and Ellie Goulding, and produced by Emmy Award-winner Pulse Films, with Tendercapital Productions as executive producer. A number of talents and celebrities are expected to appear through holographic telepresence, courtesy of ARHT Media. The event will combine cinematic footage with a fusion of AR and visual FX created using real-time game engines.

The Green Carpet Fashion Awards are organized by Camera Nazionale della Moda Italiana, in collaboration with Eco-Age, founded by Livia Firth, and with the support of the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and the Italian Trade Agency.

A special world premiere during Shanghai Fashion Week will be held Oct. 10 in a partnership with the Chinese experiential marketing APAX Group.

The event is being filmed at Milan’s La Scala, where the awards were held in the previous editions.

This year, only five awards of the Chopard statuette, produced in ethical gold, will be bestowed during the event, which is expected to last about 50 to 60 minutes. Carlo Capasa, president of the Camera della Moda, has described this edition as “more in sync with the moment,” with “less glamor and glitz.” Last September, for example, Sophia Loren handed Valentino Garavani the Legacy Award, and in 2018 the event drew the likes of Cate Blanchett, Julianne Moore, Colin Firth, Cindy Crawford and Armie Hammer, among others.