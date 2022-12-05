Robert Pattinson Suits Up in White for Dior Men’s Pre-Fall 2023 Show in Egypt

Robert Pattinson suited up for Dior’s pre-fall 2023 menswear show in Cairo. The actor arrived at the event on Saturday wearing a classic outfit.

“The Batman” star wore a head-to-toe Dior look, consisting of a white suit with an olive turtleneck layered under the jacket and a pair of black boots.

Robert Pattinson attends Dior’s pre-fall 2023 Menswear Collection show in Cairo. Getty Images For Christian Dior

Pattinson, who has been working with Dior for years, made a return to the brand’s ads for their new spring menswear campaign recently. The actor has been the face of Dior’s fragrances since 2013.

At the event, Pattinson was accompanied by his partner Suki Waterhouse, who wore a flowing frill-trim gown in dusk brown. This marked the red carpet debut for the couple, who have been dating for four years.

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse attend the Dior pre-fall 2023 Menswear Collection. Getty Images For Christian Dior

Dior’s pre-fall 2023 show, designed by the brand’s men’s artistic director Kim Jones, drew inspiration from the sci-fi classic “Dune.” The label unveiled the new collection in front of the pyramids of Giza. Besides Pattinson, other stars like Naomi Campbell, Daniel Kaluuya, Lewis Hamilton, Sehun and Cha Eunwoo attended the show.

This year, Dior also designed a spinoff capsule collection with ERL’s Eli Russell Linnetz, debuting with a show in Los Angeles in May. The label continued their collaboration series with another spinoff capsule designed by Tremaine Emory of Denim Tears. The collection, titled Dior Tears, was an homage to Black artists and creatives, like writer James Baldwin and jazz trumpeter Miles Davis, who were major European figures in the ‘50s, while the U.S. was still battling segregation laws.

It’s been a big year for Robert Pattinson. The actor starred in “The Batman,” making his debut as the title character starring opposite Zoë Kravitz. The film was a box office success, grossing more than $770 million worldwide.