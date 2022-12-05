×
Monday's Digital Daily: December 5, 2022

Robert Pattinson Suits Up in White for Dior Men’s Pre-Fall 2023 Show in Egypt

The actor was joined by his partner, model Suki Waterhouse, for Dior's pre-fall menswear show in Cairo.

CAIRO, EGYPT - DECEMBER 03: Robert Pattinson attends the Dior Fall 2023 Menswear Collection on December 03, 2022 in Cairo, Egypt. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images For Christian Dior)
Robert Pattinson attends the Dior pre-fall 2023 Menswear Collection on Saturday in Cairo. Getty Images For Christian Dior

Robert Pattinson suited up for Dior’s pre-fall 2023 menswear show in Cairo. The actor arrived at the event on Saturday wearing a classic outfit.

“The Batman” star wore a head-to-toe Dior look, consisting of a white suit with an olive turtleneck layered under the jacket and a pair of black boots.

CAIRO, EGYPT - DECEMBER 03: Robert Pattinson attends the Dior Fall 2023 Menswear Collection on December 03, 2022 in Cairo, Egypt. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images For Christian Dior)
Robert Pattinson attends Dior’s pre-fall 2023 Menswear Collection show in Cairo. Getty Images For Christian Dior

Pattinson, who has been working with Dior for years, made a return to the brand’s ads for their new spring menswear campaign recently. The actor has been the face of Dior’s fragrances since 2013.

At the event, Pattinson was accompanied by his partner Suki Waterhouse, who wore a flowing frill-trim gown in dusk brown. This marked the red carpet debut for the couple, who have been dating for four years.

CAIRO, EGYPT - DECEMBER 03: Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson attend the Dior Fall 2023 Menswear Collection on December 03, 2022 in Cairo, Egypt. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images For Christian Dior)
Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse attend the Dior pre-fall 2023 Menswear Collection. Getty Images For Christian Dior

Dior’s pre-fall 2023 show, designed by the brand’s men’s artistic director Kim Jones, drew inspiration from the sci-fi classic “Dune.” The label unveiled the new collection in front of the pyramids of Giza. Besides Pattinson, other stars like Naomi Campbell, Daniel Kaluuya, Lewis Hamilton, Sehun and Cha Eunwoo attended the show.

This year, Dior also designed a spinoff capsule collection with ERL’s Eli Russell Linnetz, debuting with a show in Los Angeles in May. The label continued their collaboration series with another spinoff capsule designed by Tremaine Emory of Denim Tears. The collection, titled Dior Tears, was an homage to Black artists and creatives, like writer James Baldwin and jazz trumpeter Miles Davis, who were major European figures in the ‘50s, while the U.S. was still battling segregation laws.

It’s been a big year for Robert Pattinson. The actor starred in “The Batman,” making his debut as the title character starring opposite Zoë Kravitz. The film was a box office success, grossing more than $770 million worldwide.

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé's Fashion 'Renaissance'

Men's Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

'RuPaul's Drag Race' Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

A Look at Serena Williams' Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Megan Fox's Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez's Fashion Evolution

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

First Impressions: Paris Men's Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

First Impressions: Paris Men's Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

First Impressions: Paris Men's Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

First Impressions: Paris Men's Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

First Impressions: Paris Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Hot Summer Bags

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Video: How Princess Diana's Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

