Robert Triefus to Exit Gucci

GUCCI EXIT: After 15 years at Gucci, Robert Triefus is exiting the luxury house, WWD has learned.

Asked to comment, a Gucci spokesperson confirmed that Triefus will be leaving the company on April 30 to pursue another career opportunity.

In November last year, Triefus took on the role of chief executive officer of Gucci Vault and Metaverse Ventures in addition to his position as senior executive vice president, corporate and brand strategy. Previously he was executive vice president, brand and client engagement.

“Throughout his years at Gucci, Robert has played an instrumental role in ensuring that the brand has been recognized for its leadership in its approach to brand and client engagement, and more recently to new business initiatives, by capitalizing on Gucci’s unique DNA and values while always embracing change and innovation along the way,” said the spokesperson.

In his latest role, Triefus was tasked to focus on emerging opportunities for brand expansion, shaping and scaling the house’s metaverse and gaming strategies. He oversaw Gucci Vault, the experimental online space launched in September 2021, which he helped develop with then-creative director Alessandro Michele.

Triefus joined Gucci in 2008 as worldwide marketing and communications director from the Giorgio Armani Group, where he held the role of executive vice president of worldwide communications. Prior to Armani, where he was employed for nine years, his résumé included stints at Calvin Klein. In 2012 at Gucci he was promoted to the role of executive vice president, chief marketing officer, and in 2018, to executive vice president, brand and customer engagement.

As reported, starting Sept. 1 last year, Susan Chokachi, previously president and CEO of Gucci Americas, assumed Triefus’ role as executive vice president, chief brand and client officer.

In November, Michele left his role, succeeded by Sabato De Sarno, whose first collection for the brand will bow in Milan in September.