×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday's Digital Daily: November 10, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Daniel Lee Leaves Bottega Veneta in Surprise Split

Sustainability

While Supply Chain Issues Leave Retail Bereft — Resale Ripe for ‘Huge’ Wins This Holiday

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Dior to Show Men’s Pre-fall Collection in London

Robert Wun’s Futuristic Fashion Is Subject of SCAD FASH Exhibition

Wun’s designs have been worn by Billy Porter, Lady Gaga, Cardi B and other celebrities.

An ensemble by the London-based designer.
An ensemble by the London-based designer. Courtesy of SCAD FASH

ON WITH THE SHOW: The Savannah College of Art and Design is giving the designer Robert Wun a major lift with his first solo museum exhibition.

Following Thursday’s opening reception at the school’s FASHION Museum of Fashion + Film in Atlanta, “Robert Wun: Between Reality and Fantasy” will be on view through April 24.

The London-based designer has pulled 40-plus garments from his archives, runway shows and celebrity commissions. Lizzo, Solange Knowles, Issa Rae, Lady Gaga, Celine Dion, Fan BingBing and Cardi B are some of the boldface names that have worn Wun’s dramatic and conceptual designs. Inclusivity and women’s empowerment are undercurrents in his designs.

In late September, Naomi Campbell helped to raise Wun’s profile among the fashion ranks by wearing a striking blue pleated dress that Wun designed to announce the official opening of London Fashion Week. Wun was part of On/Off’s roster for its fall edition. His sculptural work was first featured in the platform for on-the-rise designers in 2016.

Related Galleries

Wun was unavailable for an interview Wednesday, according to a SCAD FASH spokesperson. He will be leading a virtual talk from his London studio Thursday. Wun is planning to visit SCAD in the early part of next year for a more proper celebratory reception.

The designer previously collaborated with the film director Wong-Kar-Wai and created select costumes. He served as a guest designer for “Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2,” with actress Elizabeth Banks wearing one of his nature-inspired asymmetric dresses as the character “Effie Trinket.” Wun has created a “Spotted Orchid” dress among other imaginative designs.

Wun said in a statement, “Witnessing the timeline of my growth as a designer is an honor. I am so proud of the incredible set design that beautifully echoes the Robert Wun brand an aesthetic”

After graduating from the London College of Fashion in 2012, the Hong Kong-born designer started his own label two years later. Women’s wear, shoes and accessories are among his offerings that borrow from science fiction and elements of nature for design inspiration. A 2016 nominee for the International Woolmark Prize, Wun was commissioned by the Royal Ballet for the Wayne McGregor 10th-anniversary show in November 2016. For that occasion, he worked with choreographer Charlotte Edmonds for her piece “META.”

The new exhibition will feature designs from Wun’s collections through the years, including his latest ones. Rafael Gomes, director of fashion exhibitions at SCAD FASH, said, “It is incredible what he has accomplished on a global level as a young designer, and he is quite the inspiration to our students.”

Fashion fans can find another key exhibition at SCAD FASH Museum of Fashion + Film. Photographer Robert Fairer has delved into his vast archives for “Robert Fairer Backstage Pass: Dior, Galliano, Jacobs and McQueen.” The exhibition, which will be up through April 16, highlights the London-based lensman’s behind-the-scene shots of runway looks created by the designers, including numerous images that are being shown for the first time.

Robert Wun’s Futuristic Fashion Is in

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Robert Wun’s Futuristic Fashion Is in

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Robert Wun’s Futuristic Fashion Is in

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Robert Wun’s Futuristic Fashion Is in

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Robert Wun’s Futuristic Fashion Is in

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Robert Wun’s Futuristic Fashion Is in

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Robert Wun’s Futuristic Fashion Is in

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Robert Wun’s Futuristic Fashion Is in

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Robert Wun’s Futuristic Fashion Is in

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Robert Wun’s Futuristic Fashion Is in

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Robert Wun’s Futuristic Fashion Is in

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Robert Wun’s Futuristic Fashion Is in

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Robert Wun’s Futuristic Fashion Is in

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Robert Wun’s Futuristic Fashion Is in

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Robert Wun’s Futuristic Fashion Is in

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Robert Wun’s Futuristic Fashion Is in

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Robert Wun’s Futuristic Fashion Is in

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Robert Wun’s Futuristic Fashion Is in

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Robert Wun’s Futuristic Fashion Is in

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Robert Wun’s Futuristic Fashion Is in

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Robert Wun’s Futuristic Fashion Is in

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Robert Wun’s Futuristic Fashion Is in

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Robert Wun’s Futuristic Fashion Is in

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Robert Wun’s Futuristic Fashion Is in

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Robert Wun’s Futuristic Fashion Is in

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Robert Wun’s Futuristic Fashion Is in

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Robert Wun’s Futuristic Fashion Is in

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Robert Wun’s Futuristic Fashion Is in

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Robert Wun’s Futuristic Fashion Is in

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Robert Wun’s Futuristic Fashion Is in

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Robert Wun’s Futuristic Fashion Is in

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Robert Wun’s Futuristic Fashion Is in

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Robert Wun’s Futuristic Fashion Is in

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Robert Wun’s Futuristic Fashion Is in

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Robert Wun’s Futuristic Fashion Is in

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Robert Wun’s Futuristic Fashion Is in

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Robert Wun’s Futuristic Fashion Is in

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad