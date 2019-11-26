The Roberto Cavalli Group is launching an initiative to up its contribution to sustainability in a collaboration with Treedom, a web site that allows to plant trees at a distance and follow their progress over time.

From Nov. 29 for a month, 1,000 customers who will shop at the Florence-based fashion house’s brick-and-mortar boutiques and online site will enjoy “The Roberto Cavalli Forest” in Kenya.

In order to raise awareness, the brand is giving to its loyal customers the opportunity to follow on Treedom’s web site the growth of a tree planted by local farmers, with the support of the online platform. Trees will be photographed, geo-localized and posted on the user’s profile in order to enable customers to monitor them at anytime, from all over the world.

For its first collaboration with Treedom, Roberto Cavalli has decided to focus on Kenya to protect the country’s biodiversity, bringing not only environmental but also social and financial benefits to the population living in this specific area of the African continent.

From its foundation in 2010, the online platform, which is also based in Florence, has already planted more than 600,000 trees in Africa, Latin America, Asia and Italy, counting among its partners about 267,607 users, 1,677 firms and 47,064 farmers.

Together with Roberto Cavalli, several other international fashion luxury and mass-market companies, including Moncler, OVS, Gucci, Timex, United Colors of Benetton, Replay, Pinko, Salvatore Ferragamo, Uniqlo, Geox and H&M have teamed with Treedom.

OVS, for example, is launching a “Green Friday.”

The Italian mass-market retailer announced that from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1 consumers will be able to help the environment by benefiting from a 20 percent discount on women’s, men’s and kids’ OVS collections (online and or/in store), and a portion of proceeds from sales will be donated to plant 3,000 trees in Cameroon, Africa.

In collaboration with Treedom, OVS has already planted 1,110 trees in Cameroon, in order to protect the ecosystem and to provide income opportunities for native people. All trees are planted by local farmers and will be tracked online by OVS employees in Venice.

OVS is the largest Italian clothing retailer, operating in 35 countries in Europe, Latin America and Asia with a total of about 1,300 locations.

The company started standing up for sustainability in 2016 by supporting Better Cotton Initiative, a nonprofit promoting better standards in cotton farming and practices around the world, as well as recycled cotton.

As reported, OVS is also introducing sustainable alternatives to viscose, nylon and polyester with the spring 2020 collection, saving 14 billion liters of water, 15 tons of pesticides and 6,000 tons of carbon dioxide.

As research demonstrates, planting trees across the world is one of the biggest and cheapest ways of taking carbon dioxide out of the atmosphere, as they actually absorb and store the emissions that are driving global heating.