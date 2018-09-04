MILAN — Roberto Cavalli has teamed with Black & White, Farfetch Group’s independently run business unit and e-commerce platform, to launch its new Web site.

Featuring big images and bold, graphic fonts, the new robertocavalli.com enables users not only to fully discover the different brands under the Roberto Cavalli Group umbrella, but to shop among a range of Cavalli products. They span from the men’s and women’s ready-to-wear and accessories collections to children’s wear and Roberto Cavalli Home interior design items, for the first time available via the company’s e-commerce. Shipments are currently made to 120 countries.

“The launch of this new, innovative and high-end digital platform marks another important step in the further development of the Roberto Cavalli company, which under the creative direction of Paul Surridge has entered a new phase, combing the brand’s signature glamorous and luxurious approach with a more dynamic and contemporary vision,” said Roberto Cavalli Group chief executive officer Gian Giacomo Ferraris. “For the execution of this new project, we found an outstanding partner in Black & White, which offered the support to deliver a first-class digital shopping experience for Roberto Cavalli.”

Marking the launch of the new site, Cavalli unveiled its fall 2018 advertising campaign, which includes colorful images and a video. Mario Sorrenti lensed models Felice Noordhoff and Felix Prabitz immersed in the lush nature of the Alderman’s Ford Nature Park in Central Florida.