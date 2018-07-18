BEAUTY CALLING: The London-based creative Robin Derrick is departing Spring Studios as global executive director to move onto a new, unnamed project in the beauty arena.

Derrick worked at Spring in his global role for seven years, having joined in 2011 from Condé Nast where he’d spent 20 years as creative director of British Vogue.

During his tenure at Spring, Derrick was the creative lead of the company during a growth period. Spring opened in New York in 2013 and Milan in 2016.

While at Spring, Derrick had been developing his own brand and business projects. “Robin is now leaving to devote his time to those projects. We take this opportunity to wish him well for the future and thank him for his years of service to Spring,” the company said Wednesday.

Derrick said he learned “invaluable lessons from both the incredible staff and inspirational clients. I am grateful for an extraordinary opportunity to help build a next-generation communication company and I look forward to watching Spring grow in the future.”

It is understood that Derrick’s next project will be in beauty, although a spokesperson for Spring said it was still confidential and declined to give any details.

Derrick is married to Lisa Eldridge, the celebrity makeup artist and author who also has a successful YouTube makeup tutorial series. In an era when so many makeup artists — Charlotte Tilbury, Gucci Westman and Pat McGrath — have launched their own lines, Eldridge still does not have one.

The Spring spokesperson also declined to comment on whether Derrick would be working on the beauty project with his wife.

Westman Atelier launched in the spring. As reported, it’s a joint venture between the makeup artist and her husband David Neville, cofounder of Rag & Bone. He handles all business aspects. Tilbury’s namesake range debuted in 2013 followed by Pat McGrath’s Pat McGrath Labs two years later.

Although Eldridge has yet to unveil her own makeup line, she hasn’t been standing still: She recently launched a line of rings with colored gemstones that sold out within minutes of landing on her web site. Prices range from 390 pounds for “The Betty,” a silver ring with an oval-cut quartz, to 7,000 pounds for “The Lisa” an oval-cut emerald in 18-karat gold.

Last year, she teamed with mobile beauty app developer Meitu to launch a new virtual try-on look on Meitu’s MakeupPlus app. MakeupPlus x Lisa Eldridge is available through Meitu’s free MakeupPlus app and allows users to “apply” looks Eldridge creates.