Robin Hood, New York’s largest poverty-fighting organization, and iHeartMedia came together Monday night to air a citywide “virtual telethon” to raise awareness and funds to help New Yorkers whose lives have been significantly impacted by COVID-19.

Hosted by Tina Fey, “Rise Up New York!” featured appearances by Awkwafina, Barbra Streisand, Chris Rock, Jennifer Lopez, Robert De Niro, Jessica Chastain, former Mayor Mike Bloomberg, Sarah Jessica Parker, Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Spike Lee. Musical performances included Alicia Keys, Patti LuPone, Audra McDonald, Ben Platt, Billy Joel, Idina Menzel, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Cynthia Erivo, Sting, Mariah Carey and Bon Jovi.

To date, Robin Hood has raised more than $115 million toward relief and recovery efforts since the onset of the pandemic in New York City. In addition to Monday night’s telethon, more than $44 million of the funds were already raised through the Robin Hood Relief Fund and more than $1.5 million has been raised through Robin Hood’s “Relief Corps,” which includes Gwyneth Paltrow, Karlie Koss and Katie Couric.

Rise Up New York! aired across local New York City broadcast TV stations; Cheddar, News 12, RSN SportsNet NewYork/SNY; Spectrum News NY1, and YES Network, along with iHeartMedia and Entercom broadcast radio stations, Sirius XM and CNBC. It was also streamed on ABC News Live, LiveXLive, NBC News NOW and NowThis Media, with additional streaming support on Robin Hood’s Facebook.

Robin Hood invests about $120 million annually to provide legal services, housing, meals, workforce development training and education programs to families in poverty in New York City. Donations can be made through robinhood.org.