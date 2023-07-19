Robyn Lynch Will Present ‘Greetings From Ireland’ at Now Gallery in the Winter

LONDON — Matty Bovan, Nicholas Daley, Mowalola and Molly Goddard have all hosted exhibitions at the Now Gallery in London’s Greenwich.

Now, Dublin-born fashion designer Robyn Lynch is making her mark for the 2023 fashion commission with a show titled, “Greetings From Ireland.”

The exhibition will open this winter, from Dec. 6 to Feb. 25.

“Being awarded the Now Gallery 2023 Fashion Commission has been a monumental moment for my brand. I have been an admirer of the Now Gallery fashion commission since it was established in 2015, when I got the opportunity to assist on Phoebe English’s commission whilst interning at the brand,” said Lynch, who was a 2023 Woolmark Prize finalist.

“From assisting another designer as an intern, to now having the opportunity to express my brand’s world in the same space is a full 360 moment for me. I am extremely honored to be given the opportunity to celebrate Irish creatives and culture within the gallery walls,” she added.

Lynch’s showcase will explore “what it is to be Irish,” as well as the creative process that happens behind the scenes of a fashion brand.

Robyn Lynch will present her debut exhibition this winter at Now Gallery. Charlie Murray

She will be collaborating with fellow Irish artist Rory Mullen, who will be creating a bouncy castle-esque inflatable structure that pays homage to their roots and the freedom of expression before the rise of technology.

One of the rooms will be dedicated to Lynch’s fall 2019 and 2023 collections, visually explaining to guests the research phase of a collection, which moves onto the second room, where the collections are put together through different materials.

The final space will be a celebration of the designer’s community, which is accompanied by a short film depicting her close ties with her community.

Lynch has partnered with Kepler on a motion sensor that will pick up body shapes to give showgoers the opportunity to try on the designer’s garments.

“[Lynch] has made dozens of films of the people who have helped her along the way, particularly those at the industrial estate where her father works; footage of the man who lent her first sewing machines. It is the essence of how fashion starts, with a strong will and a lot of help,” said Jemima Burrill, curator of Now Gallery.