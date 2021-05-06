In keeping with Chanel creative director Virginie Viard’s signature rock chic fashion aesthetic, the beauty look for the house’s cruise 2022 collection was highly graphic.

Damien Boissinot created a hairstyle in which tresses were swept from a deep side parting to fall over one of the models’ eyes, giving an asymmetric — and mysterious — air. Some sported wide bows in their hair, a headband of pearls or barrettes spangled with sparkly, interlocking Cs.

The makeup — directed by Lucia Pica, Chanel’s global creative makeup and color designer, who was using the house’s products — was bold, too. Models’ eyes were outlined in black, with slight wings extending from the top and bottom lash lines, at the exterior of peepers.

Cheeks were awash with an orange-y, pink blush, while lips got a subtle tint from a mix of Rouge Coco Bloom in 116 Dream and Rouge Stylo Yeux Waterproof in 88 Noir Intense.

Other key products included Joues Contraste in 320 Rouge Profond and Le Volume Revolution de Chanel in 10 Noir.

The season’s punky vibe was enhanced with spiky jewelry, including a double-C piercing for some models’ lips.

For the show’s film, they walked through the limestone quarries of Les Baux-de-Provence, a hilltop village located in the south of France.

