Rock n’ roll hatmaker Nick Fouquet, whose handcrafted creations with details like bullet holes, burns, beads and dried blooms have been worn by Lady Gaga, Keith Richards, Tom Brady, Pharrell Williams and many more, is opening a store in Aspen, Colo.

It’s the second store after Venice’s Abbot Kinney for the L.A.-based designer, who describes his East Coast-meets-West Coast aesthetic as “acid prep.”

The airy, 1,300-square-foot store is decorated in light oak and pastel tones with custom furnishings by Stahl and Band and hat wall mounts by Casey Johnson Studio to bring some of California to Colorado.

The offerings include ready-to-wear and custom-designed hats with the town’s cowboy and après-ski vibes in mind, including a collection of store exclusives with silk liners featuring Aspen’s famed snowy peaks.

“It was always targeted as a second location,” said the designer, who grew up visiting Aspen and lived the “ski-bum lifestyle” there for a year before moving to California. Although the pandemic did give him slight pause, “70 percent of what we do is d-to-c and 25 to 30 percent is wholesale, so it’s almost a defensive strategy,” he said of opening his second store, at 520 East Hyman Avenue.

“We’ve had amazing record days in the Venice store, and I wanted to expand my footprint…We saw the opportunity in August and jumped on it. Since we started doing the build-out and Chrome Hearts, Re/Done and Giorgio Armani have also moved in, it feels like I made the right move,” he said.

It’s not the only iron Fouquet has in the fire — “I’m excited to say coming up, I’m working on a ready-to-wear collection. An opportunity presented itself, so I’m in the midst of doing that,” he said. “I’m also designing two collections for [Western boot maker] Lucchese.”

These things came up during COVID-19, he explained. “It’s been such a weird time, and the optics have been interesting with continuing to do what we do. But the reality is I have to move forward to create product and support my family, which is my team. In March, we were all looking at dark days, but luckily our clients and wholesalers have understood quality and value in things that are handmade and have an authenticity. That’s how fashion should be.”