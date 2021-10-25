×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday's Digital Daily: October 25, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Beauty

How Global Supply Chain Challenges Will Impact Holiday Beauty Shopping

Business

Retailers Hope for a Holiday Miracle as U.K. Consumers Shun Shops

Fashion

Bottega Veneta RTW Spring 2022

Rockets of Awesome Extends to Baby Clothes

The line is comprised of easy on-and-off baby wear in sizes 0-24 months.

Rockets of Awesome baby
Rockets of Awesome has expanded to baby clothes.

Rockets of Awesome, which delivers personalized boxes of affordable kids’ clothes, on Tuesday will launch a new baby collection, Rockets of Awesome Mini.

The collection is comprised of baby wear in sizes 0-24 months and can be purchased a la carte or via a subscription that delivers new pieces as old ones are outgrown.

“As parents, we know how overwhelming being a new parent can be. I remember spending countless hours trying to decipher between a onesie, footie and bodysuit, it was as if it was a complex algorithm,” said Rachel Blumenthal, founder and chief executive officer of Rockets of Awesome. “I also couldn’t believe how not cute and totally inconvenient all the clothes were with their endless snaps and buttons. We launched Mini to further our mission of simplifying parents’ lives — delivering the softest, cutest, fuss-free clothes at accessible prices. And offering a subscription that ensures you’ll always have the clothes you need when you need them.”

 

Rockets of Awesome Extends to Baby
Rockets of Awesome launches a baby collection.

Among the styles are footies and bodysuits made of soft and stretchy sustainable bamboo faux fur coats in bold vibrant colors, and a mini-sized version of Rockets of Awesome’s signature Bomber jacket. There are also mini-sized versions of some of the brands bestselling Big Kid styles, so babies can match their older siblings.

Prices start at $15 and go up to $35. The boxes, which contain eight items, range from $145 to $165, depending on the product assortment.

 

FOR MORE STORIES:

Rockets of Awesome Blasts Off Into Brick-and-Mortar

Draper James and Rockets of Awesome Collaborate for Children’s Wear With Help From SCAD Students

New Kids Clothing Start-ups Sweeten Allure in Rental, Resale, & Swap

Rockets of Awesome Extends to Baby

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Rockets of Awesome Extends to Baby

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Rockets of Awesome Extends to Baby

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Rockets of Awesome Extends to Baby

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Rockets of Awesome Extends to Baby

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Rockets of Awesome Extends to Baby

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Rockets of Awesome Extends to Baby

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Rockets of Awesome Extends to Baby

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Rockets of Awesome Extends to Baby

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Rockets of Awesome Extends to Baby

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Rockets of Awesome Extends to Baby

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Rockets of Awesome Extends to Baby

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Rockets of Awesome Extends to Baby

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Rockets of Awesome Extends to Baby

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Rockets of Awesome Extends to Baby

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Rockets of Awesome Extends to Baby

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Rockets of Awesome Extends to Baby

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Rockets of Awesome Extends to Baby

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Rockets of Awesome Extends to Baby

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Rockets of Awesome Extends to Baby

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Rockets of Awesome Extends to Baby

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Rockets of Awesome Extends to Baby

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Rockets of Awesome Extends to Baby

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Rockets of Awesome Extends to Baby

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Rockets of Awesome Extends to Baby

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Rockets of Awesome Extends to Baby

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Rockets of Awesome Extends to Baby

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Rockets of Awesome Extends to Baby

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Rockets of Awesome Extends to Baby

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Rockets of Awesome Extends to Baby

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Rockets of Awesome Extends to Baby

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Rockets of Awesome Extends to Baby

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Rockets of Awesome Extends to Baby

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Rockets of Awesome Extends to Baby

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Rockets of Awesome Extends to Baby

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Rockets of Awesome Extends to Baby

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Rockets of Awesome Extends to Baby

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad