EXCLUSIVE: Rocky Barnes Teams Up With Skatie for Limited-edition Collab

The collection includes activewear and swimwear across men’s, women’s and children’s, in addition to loungewear for women.

Rocky Barnes Skatie
Rocky Barnes has teamed up with Southern California-based lifestyle brand Skatie for a limited-edition collaboration. Courtesy Photo

Rocky Barnes is adding a new item to her growing résumé. 

The model, designer, fashion influencer, investor and mother is teaming up with lifestyle brand Skatie for a limited-edition collaboration, which Barnes helped codesign. 

Rocky Barnes in pieces from the Rocky Barnes x Skatie collaboration.
Rocky Barnes in pieces from the Rocky Barnes x Skatie collaboration. Courtesy Photo

“I wore my Skatie jumpsuits before, during and after both of my pregnancies. I have been hooked ever since,” Barnes told WWD exclusively.  

“When Skatie brought up the idea to do a collab together it seemed like a perfect match,” she continued. “In addition to being a fan of the brand, I love their dedication to sustainability, the team of strong women behind the brand and the fact that Skatie was a fellow working mom doing it all,” Barnes explained, referring to new mom and founder Skatie Noyes. “I am so proud of the collection we’ve created together.” 

Noyes was equally enamored with Barnes. 

“We chose to partner with Rocky because her elevated sense of style and taste level is unmatched,” said Noyes, who helped launch the Venice, California-based active lifestyle brand in 2016. “For years, we have been watching her style our pieces. I believe that her followers and our customers are similar in their love of quality and timeless style. With this collaboration, we were excited to create exactly that. Beyond that, we are so excited to show people that you don’t need to compromise style for sustainability.” 

Swimwear pieces in the Rocky Barnes x Skatie collection.
Swimwear pieces in the Rocky Barnes x Skatie collection. Courtesy Photo

Madi Glynn, Skatie’s other cofounder, added: “I have been following Rocky since before we started the brand and I have always loved her style. She has been an organic fan of the brand since we started and doing a [collaboration] with her has been a goal of ours for a while. I love watching the way she takes our pieces and creates so many elevated looks with them and the way she has styled the pieces both during her pregnancy and while not pregnant because it really shows the versatility. It has been so fun to watch this collaboration come to life.”

Pieces from the Rocky Barnes x Skatie collection.
Pieces from the Rocky Barnes x Skatie collection. Courtesy Photo

The Rocky Barnes x Skatie collection includes activewear and swimwear across men’s, women’s and children’s, in addition to loungewear for women, with 102 pieces in total. 

The collection ranges in price from $50 to $150 and will be available starting Dec. 8 at skatie.com. Sizes run XS to XL in women’s, small to XL in men’s and 1 in toddler to size 7/8 in children’s.  

Barnes, who has more than 3 million followers on Instagram, also has her own apparel brand called The Bright Side. In 2021, she became an investor in shopping platform Qatch. In addition, she partnered with Bloomingdale’s in 2021 to curate the department store’s rotating holiday carousel.

