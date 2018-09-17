ROCKY TAKES TWO: With bridal week just a few weeks away, Pronovias got a jump on the season thanks to the newly married model and influencer Rocky Barnes.

As the second bride-to-be behind the #PronoviasYesIDream digital project, she started sharing how she imagined her wedding day earlier this year. (The French influencer Adenorah was the first.) For her nuptials Saturday to Matthew Cooper, Barnes wore not one but two dresses from the Barcelona-based wedding gown powerhouse.

To exchange vows, Barnes chose a custom embroidered tulle mermaid gown from Atelier Pronovias. With a deep V-neck and an open back, the wedding dress was designed with geometric patterns and a dramatic train made of tulle with georgette and silk organza. The wedding dress required 113 hours of craftsmanship (and presumably many hands) to complete in the atelier in the company’s home city. Barnes also chose a tulle veil from Pronovias.

Once her marriage was official, Barnes changed into another dress from Pronovias. Her second choice was a long-sleeve mini dress, which was embroidered tulle with geometric patterns. The reception-ready second dress was accented with ivory-colored feathers which were hand-sewn to the hem and cuffs. Barnes’ two choices were created under the watchful eye of Pronovias’ artistic director Hervé Moreau, who oversees design for all of the firm’s collections. Barnes’ international reach is in synch with his experience and creativity, as well as the Pronovias ethos.