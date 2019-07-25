Rodarte is throwing a summer party with the Bangles’ Susanna Hoffs on Aug. 1 in Los Angeles.

The Eighties-themed concert bash is being held in collaboration with MADE and MasterCard to celebrate a new capsule collection of “Radarte” pieces incorporating artwork by Los Angeles-based painter Mari Eastman, which will be sold at L.A.’s Fred Segal beginning Aug. 2. The event is expected to draw 300 guests, including friends of Kate and Laura Mulleavy, models, celebrities and fashion notables from the Endeavor agency roster. (The designers are represented by the talent agency, which also owns MADE.)

“We are so excited to make these T-shirts and sweatshirts featuring artwork by artist Mari Eastman. We are such fans of her body of work,” the Mulleavys said in a statement of the capsule, which will also incorporate blockchain technology developed by MasterCard.

“MasterCard is happy to be a part of this collaboration. We will address the 94 percent of supply chain leaders who think digital transformation will fundamentally change supply chains for the better with the unveiling of a technology that will help consumers explore the journey of the product and shop with confidence,” said a company statement from MasterCard.

“Fred Segal is at the forefront of retail innovation so this partnership is the perfect way for us to bring unique technology to life for our customers,” said John Frierson, president of Fred Segal.

This marks the first of three collaborations with MasterCard and Fred Segal that will feature different designers at an accessible price point.