After showing in Paris the last few seasons, Rodarte is returning to the New York show schedule. The designers revealed the news on Instagram Monday night, saying, “We are excited to announce we will be showing our SS19 collection during NYC Fashion Week! We are thrilled to create the show with our amazing team: Brian Phillips and Black Frame, Alex de Betak and Bureau Betak, IMG and our beauty and hair teams: James Kaliardos using NARS Cosmetics, Odile Gilbert for TRESemmé hair.”

Phillips told WWD that the show is planned Sunday, Sept. 9 but a location hasn’t been determined yet. For the last three seasons, Rodarte has been showing in Paris, once in a runway setting and the other two times with showroom appointments. “They’re excited to be back,” said Phillips.

Rodarte, the Los Angeles-based label designed by Kate and Laura Mulleavy, decided against showing at Paris Couture Week this month. For fall 2018, the designers showed their collection in Paris via a portrait portfolio featuring some of the women who inspire them.