Van Cleef & Arpels reopens its Beverly Hills flagship at 300 North Rodeo Drive today after a complete renovation in celebration of the shop’s 50 years, and there’s now an organic juice bar.

“It’s to match the L.A. lifestyle,” said the luxury French jeweler’s president and chief executive officer of Van Cleef & Arpels Americas, Helen King. The brand was founded in Paris by Alfred Van Cleef and Salomon Arpels in 1906 and opened in Los Angeles in 1969. “It’s the first, only available here on Rodeo Drive. During the day, it’s a juice bar. In the late afternoon or evening, it can be a Champagne bar.”

Now at 6,000 square feet, the renovation — which took about seven months — includes a second floor expansion that features his and her salons and a dining room.

“The reason we did this is because we wanted to continue to promote this family spirit,” King said. The boutique is now the second largest after the New York City location on Fifth Avenue, which opened in 1942. “It’s like opening your home and welcoming your guests. We are extremely client centric, so we wanted to have additional space where we could welcome clients. We do a lot of personalized celebrations. We have clients that will borrow the space and make a wedding proposal.”

The new interior now includes ground floor bridal salon, a first for the house, as well as a VIP room with access to a backdoor and the “salon 1906,” which displays heritage pieces from the brand. The oldest piece is from the Twenties.

“It’s a nice room to share our rich history,” King added. “Fifty years ago, it was very much catered to the local client, the typical glamorous Beverly Hills clients. Today we open the doors to a very international crowd.”

The new aesthetic, created by their in-house interior designers, is meant to capture “the warmth and elegance of a Parisian apartment.”

“We changed everything,” King said. “It’s a completely newly designed, very modern version of Van Cleef, but the spirit doesn’t change.

“We were able to modernize the interior without changing the exterior,” she continued. “We are still in one of the most well-preserved historical buildings. Having said that, our ongoing goal is to continue to be the reference in the fine jewelry industry. We want to set the bar really high.”