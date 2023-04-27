×
Roger Federer Inks Eyewear License With EssilorLuxottica

The first models codesigned by the tennis star’s brand and the EssilorLuxottica-owned eyewear label Oliver Peoples will launch in spring 2024.

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 05: Roger Federer of Switzerland plays a forehand in his Men's Singles Fourth Round match against Lorenzo Sonego of Italy during Day Seven of The Championships - Wimbledon 2021 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 05, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)
Roger Federer of Switzerland plays a forehand in his Men's Singles Fourth Round match against Lorenzo Sonego of Italy during Day Seven of The Championships - Wimbledon 2021. Julian Finney/Getty Images

EYE TO EYE: Fans of retired tennis star Roger Federer won’t see him on the courts as much, but he’s increasingly visible in the fashion field.

The athlete, who is a friend of Vogue editor in chief Anna Wintour, is one of the 2023 Met Gala co-chairs. Meanwhile, eyewear giant EssilorLuxottica announced on Thursday it had inked an exclusive global license deal with Federer for the design, manufacturing and global distribution between his brand and the Oliver Peoples label. The duration of the agreement was not disclosed.

In a statement, Federer said he’d been a fan of Oliver Peoples for years and found “great commonality” in how both parties approach their respective fields.

The first designs are expected to be released in spring 2024 and will draw their inspiration “from their shared dedication to excellence in one’s craft and appreciation for understated luxury.”

EssilorLuxottica chairman and chief executive officer Francesco Milleri deemed him “a legendary athlete, a passionate entrepreneur, and a force in the worlds of fashion and lifestyle,” calling him the “perfect partner” for the group and brand.

Federer invested in Swiss running shoe brand On in 2019, where he has input on his own line. A long-time Rolex ambassador — he first signed on in 2006 and renewed the deal in 2016 — the tennis star has also worked with the likes of Nike, Wilson and Uniqlo.

For Oliver Peoples CEO Rocco Basilico, Federer’s prominence and cultural impact are “legendary and reach beyond the world of tennis.” He was the first male player to win more than 14 Grand Slams and was ranked No.1 for 310 weeks — that’s nearly 6 years — by the Association of Tennis Professionals.

