VIRTUAL STROLL: Under lockdown at his lighthouse off the coast of Tuscany — what was supposed to be a short trip turned into a three-month stay — Roger Vivier creative director Gherardo Felloni spent his time drawing, and planting his garden. One fruit of his creative musings is an online game, Walk your Tuna, set to go live on July 13.

Using an Instagram filter, users take on one of four imaginary personas imagined by Felloni and brought to life in animated form by South Korean artist and illustrator Kim Yong Oh.

They take a selfie to use as the character’s face — choosing from a Versailles cat, movie star, DJ or the eccentric grandma — and control it by blinking, taking Instagram sensation Tuna the Dog, who has featured in previous Vivier campaigns, on a walk through Paris, with a series of challenges along the way.

