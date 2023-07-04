Roger Vivier Debuts Viv’ Choc Collection of One-of-a-kind Creations

PIÈCE UNIQUE: Roger Vivier made its first showing during couture since artistic director Gherardo Felloni joined the label, presenting a collection of one-of-a-kind handbags intended to celebrate the height of French craftsmanship.

The 15 designs, based on one of the brand’s classics, the Viv’ Choc bag with its rectangular clasp, feature a range of embellishments and craft techniques, from plumasserie to embroideries with hundreds of shivering natural pearls. The Colibri design, for example, was inspired by the 1959 “Choc” heel designed by Roger Vivier, with which he innovated by integrating feathers traditionally used in hat-making.

The Junon design from the Pièce Unique collection from Roger Vivier / Courtesy of Roger Vivier

“It’s really beautiful for me in terms of working, because I don’t have to think about production,” said Felloni. “Our clients love limited edition and made-to-order products. They are really precious, they can’t be replicated.”

The designs, using materials including velvet and alligator skin as their base, were inspired by French history, evoking the Eiffel Tower, Versailles and Marie-Antoinette, for example. Each piece is a one-off, and took artisans up to 90 hours to make, often involving a number of intricate steps. As the collection travels the world for presentations, each one sold will be replaced by another, different design.

For the presentation, Felloni also designed a custom ceramic display inspired by a chandelier, its painted branches each holding one of the precious pieces, which cost up to $50,000.