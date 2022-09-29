Roksanda to Present Spring 2023 Show at Serpentine Gallery During Frieze London

LONDON — Art is always at the center of every collection Roksanda Ilinčić produces.

The brand will be scheduling its spring 2023 collection during Frieze week on Oct. 11 at the Serpentine Gallery in Kensington Gardens, Hyde Park — the same day as the Alexander McQueen show in London, which, according to inside sources, will take place in Greenwich, southeast London with two shows, one slotted at 1 p.m. local time and the other at 5 p.m.

This is Ilinčić’s first time showing outside of the official London Fashion Week schedule. She called off her London show that was planned for Sept. 19 in respect to the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

“Art has always been an important part of my design process, it is the inspiration that would start and finish all of my collections. This natural affinity has led to many wonderful and very special collaborations with artists such as Eva Rothschild, Rana Begum, Studio Troika to name a few,” Ilinčić told WWD.

Belgian fashion designer Raf Simons will also be showing his spring 2023 collection at Frieze after canceling his London fashion show debut.

Roksanda Ilinčić at the Erdem show during London Fashion Week . (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images) Dave Benett/Getty Images

“I also truly believe in creating a platform for young female artists and my Art Narratives, alongside my Mount Street store [are] dedicated to this cause. Showcasing my collection during Frieze Art Fair, although not originally planned, came as a very exciting possibility and I am so humbled to be able to share the calendar,” she said.

Ilinčić calls the Serpentine a home away from home for her.

“It’s a community where I have discovered so many artists, architects and creators but above all, where I had the pleasure to meet many of my now good friends,” she said.