LONDON — Roland Mouret is teaming with Annie Lennox to raise money for the musician’s NGO, aimed at bringing equal rights to women. Mouret has created a T-shirt campaign, “Your Lies Are Not My Dreams,” to support The Circle, which puts a strong focus on female garment workers.

“Women have always been the focus throughout my career in fashion and my designs are about empowering and supporting. If women do not have a voice, none of us do. There is a lot of work to do, but I hope I’ll be able to make a difference,” said Mouret.

The T-shirt is made from 100 percent organic cotton and features graphics on the front designed by the female artist Mehrnoosh Khadivi. There is an illustration of a fist alongside the slogan Your Lies Are Not My Dreams. It retails at 145 pounds and 100 percent of sales will go toward the organization. The T-shirts are available online and in Roland Mouret’s London flagship.

The Circle works with grassroots and local organizations and focuses on ending violence against women and providing a fair living wage in the garment industry, particularly in fast fashion. The Circle works with lawyers based in 14 countries where retailers source garment production such as India, Bangladesh, Turkey and Mexico.

“The potential of women to transform their lives is unlimited if they are given the opportunity to shine. This is what drives us forward and powers our passion for a more equal world,” said a spokesman from The Circle.