LONDON — Roland Mouret is so in love with his debut perfume, Une Amourette, which he created in partnership with Etat Libre d’Orange, that he wants to keep breathing new life into it.

One year after the launch, Mouret tapped the French artist Leyman Lahcine to help him reinvent the perfume by painting on the sleek geometric bottle that he initially created.

Mouret asked Lahcine what an “amourette” — which is French for a fling or a moment of passion — means to him and his answer was a series of romantic, almost childlike drawings of the sun and the moon.

The result is a series of 50 limited-edition bottles of Une Amourette featuring hand-drawn illustrations by Lahcine.

“I didn’t want to do another design, it would mean more plastic, more waste, more bottles. I love this idea of having something that’s handmade and ephemeral,” said Mouret.

The bottles will be sold exclusively at the brand’s Carlos Place boutique here and web site and are priced at 130 pounds.

Creating Une Amourette — a bold scent that blends sweet notes such as cardamom with spicy, earthy ones such as oil-infused patchouli, or pink peppercorn, which have a touch of provocation — was a labor of love for the London-based designer, so he is not looking to create a second perfume anytime soon.

“When Chanel launched No.5 she really stood behind it. I want to put this perfume into the essence of my work. Having to constantly bring new life to it is a great challenge to have,” added the designer, who has also recently been hosting events with beauty bloggers to introduce the perfume and said the feedback has been positive.

Mouret is gearing up to present his fall 2019 collection during London Fashion Week on Feb. 17, and the uncertainty of Brexit that has been looming over his adopted city has influenced his design process.

“It has made me question my work, the brands’ values and the whole point of buying clothes,” said Mouret, adding that the result of this reflective process will have both optimistic and pessimistic tinges. “I’m a pessimist who reacts with optimism. To be objective, you have to also see the negative side to what is going on.”