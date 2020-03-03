SUITE TREAT: Roland Mouret is teaming with The Biltmore hotel in London, stocking its eight individually designed suites with his Myrtha dress in a limited-edition shade of charcoal.

The double wool crepe design, with its cutout neckline, cape shoulder and sharp tailoring, is now known as The Biltmore dress, and will be packaged and waiting in the suites, where prices start at 2,600 pounds a night.

The dress costs 1,450 pounds, and Mouret is offering guests a complimentary fitting with his house tailor at the suite. They can request the fitting through their private butler.

Mouret said he’s working with The Biltmore, which is owned by Hilton, because “the local area is very important to me.” His town house and flagship on Carlos Place is a few minutes’ walk from the hotel, which is located on Grosvenor Square.

He described the dress as timeless and featuring many of his signature design traits, such as the sculptural cape-shoulder. He was aiming for versatility, too, saying the charcoal color should suit every occasion and slot easily into guests’ existing wardrobes.

Mouret isn’t the only marquee name working with The Biltmore. Each suite comes with an in-room dining menu designed by celebrity chef Jason Atherton, whose all-day dining restaurant, The Betterment, has just opened at the hotel. The suites also have personalized bedding and bathrobes, with toiletries by the British fragrance brand Penhaligon’s.