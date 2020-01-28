EBay has released its 2020 Luxury Watch report and Rolex is leading the way for luxury watch resale.

According to the resale web site, Rolex accounted for 25 percent of luxury watch sales over the past year, with stainless-steel models, and the company’s Daytona, Datejust, Submariner and Sea-Dweller series watches accounting for the top 10 styles on eBay globally, with the Daytona 116520 leading the way.

The Rolex Daytona at one point held the record for the highest priced wristwatch ever sold at auction, selling for $17.8 million in 2017. (The watch that sold at auction was owned by Paul Newman.) The model also was referenced by rapper Pusha T in his Grammy Award-nominated album “Daytona” from 2018.

The most expensive Rolex to sell on eBay between 2018 and so far in 2020 was an 18-karat Rose Gold Masterpiece Pearlmaster Pave for just over $100,000, but the most expensive watch sold on the web site was a Patek Philippe Grand Complications Watch for $535,499.

Patek Philippe is described by eBay as “one of the most worn celebrity watches.” Drake recently sported a Nautilus Ref. 5726 timepiece designed by Virgil Abloh that features green emeralds.

EBay is predicting rose gold and retro styles will be popular trends for 2020, as well as brighter colors such as emerald, salmon and bold blues.