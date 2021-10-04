Rolling Stone Unveils New Merchandise Collection

Rolling Stone is leveraging its iconic logo for its new merchandise collection.

The magazine revealed its new limited-edition apparel collection on Monday, which features the Rolling Stone logo. The collection offers 17 pieces, such as T-shirts, hoodies, oversize sweaters and baseball caps in black, white, gray and beige. The merchandise can be found on shop.rollingstone.com.

The collection is meant to offer a take on current streetwear trends for basic pieces with styles like a classic logo T and hoodie embroidered in “puff print.” Rolling Stone’s merchandise collection is also sustainably made. Each piece is made via pre-order to reduce the environmental and human footprint that comes from overstocked inventory.

Rolling Stone has one of the most iconic and recognizable logos in the magazine industry. The logo was first unveiled in 1967 as a psychedelic-style pencil sketch by artist Rick Griffin and later got a full-color makeover in the ‘70s from American type designer Jim Parkinson. The red logo with black and white edging got a slight update in 2018 when Rolling Stone unveiled a redesign of its print magazine and website.

The magazine’s new merchandise collection comes after it released its “Covers Collection,” which included T-shirts that featured some of Rolling Stone’s most iconic covers.

Penske Media Corp. is the parent company behind Rolling Stone and WWD.

