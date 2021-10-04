×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday's Digital Daily: October 4, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Balenciaga RTW Spring 2022

Beauty

EXCLUSIVE: Moncler’s First Fragrances Revealed

Fashion

Jean Paul Gaultier Is Fashion’s Ultimate Film Buff, Exhibition Proves

Rolling Stone Unveils New Merchandise Collection

The magazine is releasing a new apparel collection that leverages its iconic logo.

Rolling Stone Merchandise Collection
Rolling Stone is releasing new apparel collections. Courtesy

Rolling Stone is leveraging its iconic logo for its new merchandise collection.

The magazine revealed its new limited-edition apparel collection on Monday, which features the Rolling Stone logo. The collection offers 17 pieces, such as T-shirts, hoodies, oversize sweaters and baseball caps in black, white, gray and beige. The merchandise can be found on shop.rollingstone.com.

The collection is meant to offer a take on current streetwear trends for basic pieces with styles like a classic logo T and hoodie embroidered in “puff print.” Rolling Stone’s merchandise collection is also sustainably made. Each piece is made via pre-order to reduce the environmental and human footprint that comes from overstocked inventory.

Rolling Stone has one of the most iconic and recognizable logos in the magazine industry. The logo was first unveiled in 1967 as a psychedelic-style pencil sketch by artist Rick Griffin and later got a full-color makeover in the ‘70s from American type designer Jim Parkinson. The red logo with black and white edging got a slight update in 2018 when Rolling Stone unveiled a redesign of its print magazine and website.

The magazine’s new merchandise collection comes after it released its “Covers Collection,” which included T-shirts that featured some of Rolling Stone’s most iconic covers.

Penske Media Corp. is the parent company behind Rolling Stone and WWD.

READ MORE HERE: 

BTS Covers June Issue of Rolling Stone 

Billie Eilish Covers Rolling Stone ‘Hot Issue’ 

How Fashion and Beauty Brands Are Giving Back for Breast Cancer Awareness Month 

Amazon Reveals Holiday Beauty Haul Savings Event 

Rolling Stone Fashion Merchandise Collection: How

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Rolling Stone Fashion Merchandise Collection: How

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Rolling Stone Fashion Merchandise Collection: How

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Rolling Stone Fashion Merchandise Collection: How

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Rolling Stone Fashion Merchandise Collection: How

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Rolling Stone Fashion Merchandise Collection: How

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Rolling Stone Fashion Merchandise Collection: How

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Rolling Stone Fashion Merchandise Collection: How

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Rolling Stone Fashion Merchandise Collection: How

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Rolling Stone Fashion Merchandise Collection: How

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Rolling Stone Fashion Merchandise Collection: How

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Rolling Stone Fashion Merchandise Collection: How

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Rolling Stone Fashion Merchandise Collection: How

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Rolling Stone Fashion Merchandise Collection: How

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Rolling Stone Fashion Merchandise Collection: How

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Rolling Stone Fashion Merchandise Collection: How

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Rolling Stone Fashion Merchandise Collection: How

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Rolling Stone Fashion Merchandise Collection: How

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Rolling Stone Fashion Merchandise Collection: How

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Rolling Stone Fashion Merchandise Collection: How

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Rolling Stone Fashion Merchandise Collection: How

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Rolling Stone Fashion Merchandise Collection: How

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Rolling Stone Fashion Merchandise Collection: How

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Rolling Stone Fashion Merchandise Collection: How

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Rolling Stone Fashion Merchandise Collection: How

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Rolling Stone Fashion Merchandise Collection: How

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Rolling Stone Fashion Merchandise Collection: How

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Rolling Stone Fashion Merchandise Collection: How

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Rolling Stone Fashion Merchandise Collection: How

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Rolling Stone Fashion Merchandise Collection: How

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Rolling Stone Fashion Merchandise Collection: How

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Rolling Stone Fashion Merchandise Collection: How

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Rolling Stone Fashion Merchandise Collection: How

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Rolling Stone Fashion Merchandise Collection: How

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Rolling Stone Fashion Merchandise Collection: How

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Rolling Stone Fashion Merchandise Collection: How

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Rolling Stone Fashion Merchandise Collection: How

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad