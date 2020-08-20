LONDON — The Rolling Stones are set to open a flagship store on 9 Carnaby Street next month.

The store, “a world first,” will open its doors on Sept. 9 and will feature merchandise and fashion items by the Stones’ new brand, dubbed RS No.9 Carnaby.

Collections by the new label will span men’s, women’s and children’s fashion and accessories, as well as special collaboration pieces, such as glassware developed in partnership with Baccarat and engraved with the Rolling Stones tongue or raincoats and hats from premium Swedish raincoat brand Stutterheim.

To mark the opening, there will also be a capsule done in the “Stones Red” Pantone color, which also features all over the new store’s interior alongside album artwork in the fitting rooms and lyrics from the famous band’s songs engraved on the glass floor.

The new retail venture was done in partnership with Bravado, Universal Music Group’s merchandise and brand management company.

“With this partnership, the Rolling Stones add yet another cultural touchpoint to their rich legacy. RS No.9 Carnaby is the result of years of planning and decades of building one of the world’s most recognized brands. It creates a destination where fans can connect and immerse themselves in the music, style and spirit of the band,” said Bravado’s chief executive officer Mat Vlasic.