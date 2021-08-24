×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Accessories

A Renewed Couture Jewelry Show Returns to In-person Format, Reuniting in Las Vegas

Business

EXCLUSIVE: Kate Hudson’s Activewear Brand Fabletics Adds Loungewear to the Assortment

Sustainability

Will the Circular Economy Spur the Return of Physical Shopping?

Rolling Stones Drummer Charlie Watts Dies, Aged 80

Elton John, Ringo Starr, Bryan Adams and Paul McCartney paid tribute to the multitalented and artistic Watts.

Rolling Stones Drummer Charlie Watts Dies,
Charlie Watts Steve Eichner/ Fairchild Archive/Penske Media

LONDON — He certainly wasn’t the quietest Rolling Stone, what with all those jazz-inflected drumbeats, but Charlie Watts, who died Tuesday, at age 80, was certainly the most low-key member of the band.

A multitalented creative who spent nearly 60 years drumming for The Rolling Stones, he also designed some of the album sleeves for the band, drew cartoon strips and played with jazz bands when he wasn’t touring or recording with fellow musicians Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Brian Jones.

“It is with immense sadness that we announce the death of our beloved Charlie Watts,” his manager said in a statement on behalf of the family. “He passed away peacefully in a London hospital earlier today surrounded by his family.

“Charlie was a cherished husband, father and grandfather and also, as a member of The Rolling Stones, one of the greatest drummers of his generation. We kindly request that the privacy of his family, band members and close friends is respected at this difficult time.”

Related Galleries

Watts had been treated for, and recovered from, throat cancer in 2004, but became ill again and announced that he would not take part in the Rolling Stones No Filter Tour in the U.S., which runs from Sept. 26 to Nov. 20.

Watts picked up his first drums as a teenager in ’50s London, had a lifelong admiration for his namesake, the jazz musician Charlie Parker, and taught himself how to play by drumming along with the jazz records that he collected at home.

He joined the nascent Rolling Stones in 1963, having attended art school, and worked as a graphic designer. His graphic art appeared on the band’s record sleeves, notably on the back of the “Between the Buttons” album where he created a cartoon and poem. He sketched throughout his career with the Stones and designed the various show stages with Jagger.

When he wasn’t touring or tending to the Arabian horse stud farm that he ran with his wife Shirley in Devon, England, Watts performed jazz with various groups, notably in the Charlie Watts Tentet.

Watts’ private life was relatively low-key and scandal-free compared to that of his band mates who often made headlines for their wild behavior. He remained married to Shirley for 57 years, until his death. The couple had one daughter, Seraphina and a granddaughter named Charlotte.

Fellow musicians including Elton John, Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr and Bryan Adams paid tribute to Watts on social media with John describing Watts as “the ultimate drummer, the most stylish of men, and such brilliant company. My deepest condolences to Shirley, Seraphina and Charlotte. And of course, The Rolling Stones.”

In a video on Twitter, McCartney said Watts was “steady as a rock,” and described him as “a beautiful man, and a fantastic drummer.”

Rolling Stones Drummer Charlie Watts Dies,

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Rolling Stones Drummer Charlie Watts Dies,

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Rolling Stones Drummer Charlie Watts Dies,

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Rolling Stones Drummer Charlie Watts Dies,

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Rolling Stones Drummer Charlie Watts Dies,

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Rolling Stones Drummer Charlie Watts Dies,

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Rolling Stones Drummer Charlie Watts Dies,

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Rolling Stones Drummer Charlie Watts Dies,

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Rolling Stones Drummer Charlie Watts Dies,

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Rolling Stones Drummer Charlie Watts Dies,

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Rolling Stones Drummer Charlie Watts Dies,

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Rolling Stones Drummer Charlie Watts Dies,

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Rolling Stones Drummer Charlie Watts Dies,

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Rolling Stones Drummer Charlie Watts Dies,

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Rolling Stones Drummer Charlie Watts Dies,

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Rolling Stones Drummer Charlie Watts Dies,

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Rolling Stones Drummer Charlie Watts Dies,

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Rolling Stones Drummer Charlie Watts Dies,

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Rolling Stones Drummer Charlie Watts Dies,

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Rolling Stones Drummer Charlie Watts Dies,

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Rolling Stones Drummer Charlie Watts Dies,

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Rolling Stones Drummer Charlie Watts Dies,

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Rolling Stones Drummer Charlie Watts Dies,

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Rolling Stones Drummer Charlie Watts Dies,

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Rolling Stones Drummer Charlie Watts Dies,

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Rolling Stones Drummer Charlie Watts Dies,

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Rolling Stones Drummer Charlie Watts Dies,

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Rolling Stones Drummer Charlie Watts Dies,

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Rolling Stones Drummer Charlie Watts Dies,

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Rolling Stones Drummer Charlie Watts Dies,

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Rolling Stones Drummer Charlie Watts Dies,

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Rolling Stones Drummer Charlie Watts Dies,

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Rolling Stones Drummer Charlie Watts Dies,

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Rolling Stones Drummer Charlie Watts Dies,

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Rolling Stones Drummer Charlie Watts Dies,

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Rolling Stones Drummer Charlie Watts Dies,

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Rolling Stones Drummer Charlie Watts Dies,

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 WWD Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad