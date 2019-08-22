A tongues-and-lips logo Artipoppe baby carrier, Bird scooter and Ladurée macarons can be yours at the new Rolling Stones x Bravado pop-up shop at Maxfield L.A. this week.

Timed to the band’s “No Filter” tour, which stops at the Rose Bowl on Aug. 22, when half of Hollywood is expected to rock out, the store features an assortment curated by Sarah Andelman of Paris boutique Colette and the consulting company, Just an Idea bringing together special products inspired by and celebrating The Rolling Stones, including Cactus Plant Flea Market T-shirts with the new barbed wire tongue-and-lips logo, Edward Bess lipsticks, Casetify Iphone cases, Yeti coolers and more.

L.A.-based multimedia artist Matt McCormick, who draws inspiration from Western Americana, painted the installation that resides in Maxfield’s pop-up space across the street from the flagship. And there are plenty of gigantic fiberglass lip sculptures for Insta moments, of course. The multicity experience, which kicked off last month at Bergdorf Goodman, is the brainchild of Universal Music Group’s Bravado merchandising arm.

The pop-up is open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Saturday, Aug. 24, at 8825 Melrose Avenue.