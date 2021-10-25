×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday's Digital Daily: October 25, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Steve Rendle on VF’s China Slowdown, Portfolio Power, and More

Fashion

Bottling Up Sunshine: Jacquemus Said in Beauty Deal With Puig

Fashion

Moore From L.A.: Detroit Doesn’t Just Want to Be Your Trend

The Standout Looks From the 2021 Rome Film Festival

Stars like Angelina Jolie, Gemma Chan, Josh O’Connor and more made an impact on the red carpet at the annual film festival.

Rome Film Festival Fashion: Angelina Jolie,
Angelina Jolie, Gemma Chan and Josh O'Connor at the 2021 Rome Film Festival AP

The 2021 Rome Film Festival is the latest event this year to produce several standout fashion moments.

The 16th annual edition saw the premiere of many of the year’s highly anticipated projects, including the Chloé Zhao-directed Marvel film, “Eternals,” Kenneth Branagh’s “Belfast” and Michael Showalter’s “The Eyes of Tammy Faye,” among others.

The film festival brought together the likes of Angelina Jolie, Gemma Chan, Josh O’Connor, Jessica Chastain and many other stars who had standout fashion moments on the red carpet wearing looks from Versace, Gucci, Loewe and other design houses.

Here, WWD breaks down some of the standout fashion moments from the 2021 Rome Film Festival. Read on for more.

Angelina Jolie

Rome Film Festival Fashion: Angelina Jolie, Gemma Chan and More
Zahara Jolie-Pitt, Angelina Jolie and Shiloh Jolie-Pitt at the Rome Film Festival. Rocco Spaziani/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images

Angelina Jolie followed up last week’s Los Angeles premiere of “Eternals” with another high-fashion moment accompanied by two of her daughters at the Rome Film Festival. Jolie wore a custom Atelier Versace platinum dress designed in heritage metal mesh featuring a column silhouette and draped corset.

Related Galleries

Jolie’s daughter, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, also looked to Versace, wearing a black minidress paired with printed sneakers. Zahara Jolie-Pitt wore a white, Grecian-inspired gown.

Gemma Chan

Rome Film Festival Fashion: Angelina Jolie, Gemma Chan and More
Gemma Chan at the Rome Film Festival. Rocco Spaziani/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images

Gemma Chan looked to emerging South Korean designer Miss Sohee for the “Eternals” premiere, wearing a black velvet two-piece set embellished with Swarovski crystals. Chan paired the look with a matching headpiece also embellished with crystals.

Chloé Zhao

Rome Film Festival Fashion: Angelina Jolie, Gemma Chan and More
Chloé Zhao at the Rome Film Festival. Rocco Spaziani/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images

Oscar-winning director Chloé Zhao wore a Chanel look during the 2021 Rome Film Festival. The “Eternals” director looked to the design house’s Métiers d’Art 2020 collection, wearing a multicolored tweed embroidered coat with black Chanel boots.

Josh O’Connor

Rome Film Festival Fashion: Angelina Jolie, Gemma Chan and More
Josh O’Connor at the Rome Film Festival. AP

Actor Josh O’Connor went with his go-to designer, Jonathan Anderson for Loewe, for the premiere of his film “Mothering Sunday” during the 2021 Rome Film Festival. O’Connor, whose style has been defined by putting a modern spin on men’s traditional formalwear, wore a custom black-and-white dress shirt paired with black trousers.

Jessica Chastain

Rome Film Festival Fashion: Angelina Jolie, Gemma Chan and More
Jessica Chastain at the Rome Film Festival. Rocco Spaziani/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images

Jessica Chastain attended the premiere of her film, “The Eyes of Tammy Faye,” on the opening night of the Rome Film Festival wearing a custom look by Gucci. Chastain wore a blue and red color-blocked gown with a jeweled neckline and geometric lace.

Bella Thorne

Rome Film Festival Fashion: Angelina Jolie, Gemma Chan and More
Bella Thorne at the Rome Film Festival.  Rocco Spaziani/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images

Actress Bella Thorne made her Rome Film Festival debut in an array of high-fashion looks, including a black, long-sleeved Versace dress featuring a thigh-high slit and the design house’s signature safety pin design to the premiere of her film, “Time Is Up.”

Haley Bennett

Rome Film Festival Fashion: Angelina Jolie, Gemma Chan and More
Haley Bennett at the Rome Film Festival. AP

Haley Bennett went with a custom Dolce & Gabbana dress for the premiere of “Cyrano.” The actress wore a silver Swarovski crystal-embellished dress designed with a subtle black lace detailing. She paired the look with Bulgari jewelry, wearing the fine jeweler’s Serpenti necklace in yellow and white gold with rubies and diamonds.

READ MORE HERE:

Angelina Jolie and Children Make Rare Red Carpet Appearance at ‘Eternals’ Premiere 

Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet Dazzle at London’s ‘Dune’ Film Premiere 

A Closer Look at Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet’s ‘Dune’ Press Tour Fashion 

Angelina Jolie and Kids, Gemma Chan

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Angelina Jolie and Kids, Gemma Chan

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Angelina Jolie and Kids, Gemma Chan

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Angelina Jolie and Kids, Gemma Chan

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Angelina Jolie and Kids, Gemma Chan

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Angelina Jolie and Kids, Gemma Chan

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Angelina Jolie and Kids, Gemma Chan

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Angelina Jolie and Kids, Gemma Chan

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Angelina Jolie and Kids, Gemma Chan

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Angelina Jolie and Kids, Gemma Chan

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Angelina Jolie and Kids, Gemma Chan

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Angelina Jolie and Kids, Gemma Chan

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Angelina Jolie and Kids, Gemma Chan

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Angelina Jolie and Kids, Gemma Chan

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Angelina Jolie and Kids, Gemma Chan

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Angelina Jolie and Kids, Gemma Chan

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Angelina Jolie and Kids, Gemma Chan

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Angelina Jolie and Kids, Gemma Chan

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Angelina Jolie and Kids, Gemma Chan

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Angelina Jolie and Kids, Gemma Chan

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Angelina Jolie and Kids, Gemma Chan

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Angelina Jolie and Kids, Gemma Chan

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Angelina Jolie and Kids, Gemma Chan

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Angelina Jolie and Kids, Gemma Chan

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Angelina Jolie and Kids, Gemma Chan

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Angelina Jolie and Kids, Gemma Chan

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Angelina Jolie and Kids, Gemma Chan

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Angelina Jolie and Kids, Gemma Chan

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Angelina Jolie and Kids, Gemma Chan

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Angelina Jolie and Kids, Gemma Chan

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Angelina Jolie and Kids, Gemma Chan

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Angelina Jolie and Kids, Gemma Chan

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Angelina Jolie and Kids, Gemma Chan

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Angelina Jolie and Kids, Gemma Chan

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Angelina Jolie and Kids, Gemma Chan

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Angelina Jolie and Kids, Gemma Chan

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Angelina Jolie and Kids, Gemma Chan

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad