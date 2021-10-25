The Standout Looks From the 2021 Rome Film Festival

The 2021 Rome Film Festival is the latest event this year to produce several standout fashion moments.

The 16th annual edition saw the premiere of many of the year’s highly anticipated projects, including the Chloé Zhao-directed Marvel film, “Eternals,” Kenneth Branagh’s “Belfast” and Michael Showalter’s “The Eyes of Tammy Faye,” among others.

The film festival brought together the likes of Angelina Jolie, Gemma Chan, Josh O’Connor, Jessica Chastain and many other stars who had standout fashion moments on the red carpet wearing looks from Versace, Gucci, Loewe and other design houses.

Here, WWD breaks down some of the standout fashion moments from the 2021 Rome Film Festival. Read on for more.

Zahara Jolie-Pitt, Angelina Jolie and Shiloh Jolie-Pitt at the Rome Film Festival. Rocco Spaziani/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images

Angelina Jolie followed up last week’s Los Angeles premiere of “Eternals” with another high-fashion moment accompanied by two of her daughters at the Rome Film Festival. Jolie wore a custom Atelier Versace platinum dress designed in heritage metal mesh featuring a column silhouette and draped corset.

Jolie’s daughter, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, also looked to Versace, wearing a black minidress paired with printed sneakers. Zahara Jolie-Pitt wore a white, Grecian-inspired gown.

Gemma Chan

Gemma Chan at the Rome Film Festival. Rocco Spaziani/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images

Gemma Chan looked to emerging South Korean designer Miss Sohee for the “Eternals” premiere, wearing a black velvet two-piece set embellished with Swarovski crystals. Chan paired the look with a matching headpiece also embellished with crystals.

Chloé Zhao

Chloé Zhao at the Rome Film Festival. Rocco Spaziani/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images

Oscar-winning director Chloé Zhao wore a Chanel look during the 2021 Rome Film Festival. The “Eternals” director looked to the design house’s Métiers d’Art 2020 collection, wearing a multicolored tweed embroidered coat with black Chanel boots.

Josh O’Connor

Josh O’Connor at the Rome Film Festival. AP

Actor Josh O’Connor went with his go-to designer, Jonathan Anderson for Loewe, for the premiere of his film “Mothering Sunday” during the 2021 Rome Film Festival. O’Connor, whose style has been defined by putting a modern spin on men’s traditional formalwear, wore a custom black-and-white dress shirt paired with black trousers.

Jessica Chastain

Jessica Chastain at the Rome Film Festival. Rocco Spaziani/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images

Jessica Chastain attended the premiere of her film, “The Eyes of Tammy Faye,” on the opening night of the Rome Film Festival wearing a custom look by Gucci. Chastain wore a blue and red color-blocked gown with a jeweled neckline and geometric lace.

Bella Thorne

Bella Thorne at the Rome Film Festival. Rocco Spaziani/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images

Actress Bella Thorne made her Rome Film Festival debut in an array of high-fashion looks, including a black, long-sleeved Versace dress featuring a thigh-high slit and the design house’s signature safety pin design to the premiere of her film, “Time Is Up.”

Haley Bennett

Haley Bennett at the Rome Film Festival. AP

Haley Bennett went with a custom Dolce & Gabbana dress for the premiere of “Cyrano.” The actress wore a silver Swarovski crystal-embellished dress designed with a subtle black lace detailing. She paired the look with Bulgari jewelry, wearing the fine jeweler’s Serpenti necklace in yellow and white gold with rubies and diamonds.

