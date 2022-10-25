×
Romeo Hunte to Launch First Collaboration With Amazon’s The Drop

The nine-piece capsule collection will be available for 30 hours.

Romeo Hunte/Amazon's The Drop
A photo shoot from Romeo Hunte's capsule collection for Amazon's The Drop. Courtesy: Romeo Hunte

It will only be around for 30 hours, but Romeo Hunte’s first launch with Amazon should leave an impression.

The star designer, who has been mentored over the years by fashion icon Tommy Hilfiger, will be placing a nine-piece capsule collection on Amazon’s The Drop, a trend-focused, street-focused business model, on Halloween Day. The collection will be available for only 30 hours.

The pieces will include a cutout blazer dress that can be worn as a dress or jacket, oversize cargo pants, bodysuits and a stretch leather corset. They will be priced for $100 or less and made to order for each customer. Sizes will range from XXS to 5X.

The under $100 price tag is a departure from Hunte’s regular collection under the Romeo Hunte New York label, where many items sell for $500 and up. But The Drop is a price-focused operation by Amazon that is filled with cutting-edge fashion.

“We are excited to be taking this step with Amazon and look forward to hearing customer feedback,” Hunte said in an email.

The designer said Amazon’s The Drop provided the framework for the capsule, and he provided the creativity and vision for the collection that captures the latest trends.

A trendy piece from the Romeo Hunte capsule collection.

Hunte, who grew up in Brooklyn, New York, attended the Fashion Institute of Technology after turning down two full athletic scholarships for track and field.

Eight years ago, Hunte launched his namesake brand centering on womenswear while working full time as a personal shopper in luxury retail and in editorial styling. He soon caught the attention of Hilfiger.

Last year, the two partnered to launch the Tommy x Romeo capsule collection. The dual-gender fall collection dug into the Hilfiger archives, using Hunte’s signature deconstruction techniques to reconstruct, remix and reimagine iconic pieces such as the classic bonded trench coat remixed with sailing jacket colorblocking or clashed with a leather biker jacket.

Hunte’s designs became popular after Zendaya sported a look he created. Soon, other celebrities donning his work included Beyoncé, Jennifer Hudson, Selena Gomez, Tessa Thompson and Laverne Cox.

